An Indiana woman accused of strangling her stepdaughter allegedly told police she was “very angry” at the girl following an argument over a charm bracelet, according to new court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

A probable cause affidavit filed on Friday alleges Amanda Carmack, 34, confessed to the killing, but could not explain why she’d killed her 10-year-old stepdaughter Skylea Carmack.

Instead, she allegedly told police “she was very angry,” the affidavit states.

Carmack allegedly told investigators she couldn’t remember all of the details of the murder, but recalled being on top of the child, who was lying on her back.

“She started choking her with her hands then she thinks she tied something around her neck,” reads the affidavit.

According to police, Carmack reported Skylea missing on Sept. 1. Days later, she allegedly walked into a police station, and confessed to the crime.

Her body was found later in a plastic garbage bag, placed inside a shed on the family’s Gas City property.

The affidavit alleges Carmack and Skylea argued after the girl stole a charm bracelet from one of her siblings. Carmack allegedly admitted to slapping the child during the fight.

According to the affidavit, an autopsy revealed a pair of pants was found “tied very tight” around Skylea’s neck.

There was also a pillow, a blanket and a backpack inside two bags within the trash bag that contained the body.

In the affidavit, investigators explained that Carmack’s children described her as “a strict disciplinarian” who would allegedly abuse them with a belt.

“They stated that when they were in trouble, they would have to stand with their faces against the wall with their hands in the air,” reads the affidavit. “Sometimes they would remain in this position for hours.”

Carmack has been charged with murder and strangulation as well as neglect of a dependent resulting in death and domestic battery death to a person under age 14.

She has yet to enter pleas to the charges. Information about her lawyer was unavailable.

Carmack is being held without bond.

In a motion also filed Friday, prosecutors indicated they will seek a life sentence for Carmack if she is convicted.