Stepmom Charged After Girl, 4, Dies When Boiling Water Burns Were Treated with Noxzema

Juana Marquez was in another room bathing children Friday night when, from the kitchen of her home in Corsicana, Texas, she heard the girl’s scream.

In the kitchen, she told police, she found her 4-year-old stepdaughter had “pulled a large boiling pot of water from the stove,” according to police. “The boiling water covered [the child’s] head, torso, arms and other areas of her body.”

Marquez allegedly responded by applying topical skin cream to the burns, giving the child milk, and putting her to bed, reports TV station WFAA.

Twelve hours later the girl was dead, police said in their statement.

Marquez, 42, was arrested Monday and charged with the second-degree felony of abandoning or endangering a child.

Early results from a medical examiner indicated the injuries caused by the scalding water had killed the girl, identified as Amberly Quiroz.

The stepmom’s alleged response to the scalding incident was to put Noxzema cream on the burned skin, “in hopes that it would cool the burns for her,” according to an arrest warrant, reports WFAA.

With her husband working out of state and three other children under age 6 in the home at the time, Marquez said she was unable to leave and seek additional medical treatment for the child, according to the warrant.

Police and paramedics discovered the girl’s body after the stepmom made a call the following morning to report an unresponsive child.

According to the arrest affidavit, “Juana failed to provide any assistance to Amberly, including medical assistance or even attempting to call for assistance.”

An attorney who might speak on behalf of Marquez was not immediately identified.

The Corsicana Daily Sun reports she is being held on a $50,000 bond at the Navarro County jail.