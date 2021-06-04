Stepmom Accused of Murdering 16-Year-Old Calif. Boy, and Dad Allegedly Didn't Stop Abuse

Police have yet to release the cause of George Almaraz's death

A teenage boy is dead and his stepmother and father are both behind bars for their alleged roles in his murder, PEOPLE confirms.

According to a statement from police in Pomona, Calif., 16-year-old George Almaraz died the afternoon of June 1.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Officers arrived at the home of the boy's stepmother, Jessica Grajeda, 35, and father, George Luis Almaraz, 32, to find the teen unconscious, unresponsive and not breathing.

"The investigation revealed that the victim had been assaulted by his step-mother immediately prior to needing medical assistance," reads the Pomona Police statement.

Detectives also determined that the victim had been receiving "significant injuries from abuse at the hands of the suspect prior to this incident," and that his father "was aware of the abuse and injuries and had not taken action to stop it or seek medical attention for his son."

Five other children in the home were unharmed, the statement says.

Police have yet to release the cause of Almaraz's death.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Grajeda has been charged with murder and "multiple counts of child abuse," the statement explains.

The teen's father faces one count of felony child abuse.