Stephen Straus and Eduardo Uvaldo Identified Among Highland Park Parade Shooting Victims

A gunman opened fire during a Fourth of July parade earlier this week, killing seven people and injuring dozens more

Two more victims have been identified following the Independence Day parade shooting that happened in Highland Park, Illinois, earlier this week.

Stephen Straus and Eduardo Uvaldo are the latest individuals to be named among the seven people who were killed, and the dozen others who were injured, according to multiple outlets.

Straus, 88, was the oldest victim to die in the shooting, ABC News reported, citing the Lake County Coroner's Office.

In a statement to the Chicago Tribune, his son, Jonathan Straus, told the publication that his father went to Highland Park's Fourth of July parade each year.

"I called him yesterday just to wish him a Happy Fourth of July and he didn't respond, which I didn't make much of. And then news stories started coming out about a shooting in Highland Park," Jonathan said.

Uvaldo, 69, meanwhile, initially survived the shooting and was on life support, but died on Wednesday morning, his daughter Karina Uvaldo-Mendez, told CNN.

The man was shot twice — once in the arm and then in the back of the head — according to a GoFundMe page established in his honor.

Uvaldo-Mendez told CNN that Uvaldo's wife and grandson also sustained injuries during the shooting. Her mother was struck with bullet fragments on her forehead and hand.

Friday would have been Uvaldo's 70th birthday, his daughter added.

During the shooting incident, hundreds of people were forced to run for their lives when gunfire erupted at the parade, leaving behind chairs, blankets and baby strollers.

Authorities allege that the gunman was dressed as a woman while he carried out the shooting, firing at least 70 rounds.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office filed seven first-degree murder charges against the suspect on Tuesday, calling the massacre a "pre-mediated and calculated attack" in a statement.

Additional charges are likely, prosecutors say. If convicted, the alleged gunman faces a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.