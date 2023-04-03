Stephen Smith's Body Exhumed and Given Second Autopsy, Says Attorney

The body of Stephen Smith has been exhumed for a second autopsy as part of the murder investigation into the 2015 death of the South Carolina teenager, his mother's attorney has said.

Smith's death was initially ruled a hit-and-run after the 19-year-old was found lying in the middle of a dark country road with deep gashes to his forehead on July 8, 2015.

On June 22, 2021, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) reopened an investigation into Smith's death "based upon information gathered during the course of the double murder investigation of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh." However, the spokesperson did not specify what information led them to take the action.

Smith went to school with Buster Murdaugh, son of Alex Murdaugh — who is serving two life sentences for the murder of his wife Maggie and another son, Paul. Authorities have not accused the Murdaugh family of being connected to the death of Smith and Buster has vehemently denied that he had anything to do with it.

Sandy Smith, the teenager's mother, has maintained her son was not a hit-and-run victim, however.

Eric Bland, Sandy Smith's attorney, said Sunday that Smith was exhumed this past weekend for a second autopsy. "I now believe that Stephen can really rest at ease because SLED and our team are going to do everything possible to find out just how he died," he said in a statement on Twitter.

"I cannot thank SLED enough for making Sandy's dream of exhuming Stephen and having a second autopsy be done become a reality and her pleas regarding Stephen for the last eight years to finally be heard. The state of South Carolina spent a significant amount of money this past weekend, ensuring a smooth and orderly exhumation."

"Sandy and I both believe that this was a murder," Smith family attorney Mike Hemlepp told PEOPLE in 2022. "Whoever did this to Stephen should go to prison."

Smith's case was initially investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol before going cold in 2016, according to FITSnews. In that investigation, the Murdaugh name — a powerful local family known for their longstanding law firm — was mentioned dozens of times as possibly being connected to his death, FITSnews reported. However, no member of the Murdaugh family has been questioned and no charges have ever been filed.

It also emerged that a rape kit was conducted on Smith shortly after he was found on a Hampton County road to gather any relevant physical evidence left at the scene.

Stephen Smith's headstone. Courtesy Suzanne Andrews

Cpl. Michael Duncan, the former supervisor of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, told NewsNation's Ashleigh Banfield that a rape kit was conducted on Smith — representing the first time in Duncan's career that a rape kit was ordered in connection with a traffic incident.

"I did not have an understanding of why it was being ordered," Duncan told Banfield. "We were not notified until later that it had been ordered. So no, I have no answers for you as to why they would have ordered a rape kit for what would be suspected as a hit-and-run, which it wasn't, but I will never understand that."

Bland confirmed to PEOPLE that a rape kit was performed, but was not tested. The attorney has also told PEOPLE he believes authorities will discover that Smith's death was a hate crime.

"It could be that a bunch of thug kids decide, 'Hey, we're going to beat up the gay kid,' or it was somebody who felt that Stephen was going to out them," he shared. "Stephen had told his mother that he was dating somebody of prominence. He was very secretive about his lifestyle. He wasn't secretive about the fact that he was gay, but he respected the boundaries of people who he had relationships with."

PEOPLE has contacted SLED for comment.