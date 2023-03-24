After Stephen Smith's Death, Rape Kit Was Administered, Officer Was Told It Seemed Like Homicide

Eric Bland, the attorney representing the Smith family, confirmed to PEOPLE that a rape kit was administered but was not tested

By
and Christine Pelisek
Published on March 24, 2023 02:35 PM
Stephen Smith facebook no credit
Stephen Smith. Photo: Facebook

Another new detail has been released adding even more mystery to Stephen Smith's 2015 death.

Days after the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed the agency has believed since 2021 that Smith's death was a homicide, it also emerged that a rape kit was conducted on Smith shortly after he was found on a Hampton County road in what was initially declared a hit-and-run death.

Cpl. Michael Duncan, the former supervisor of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, told NewsNation's Ashleigh Banfield that a rape kit was conducted on Smith — representing the first time in Duncan's career that a rape kit was ordered in connection with a traffic incident.

"I did not have an understanding of why it was being ordered," Duncan told Banfield. "We were not notified until later that it had been ordered. So no, I have no answers for you as to why they would have ordered a rape kit for what would be suspected as a hit-and-run, which it wasn't, but I will never understand that."

Eric Bland, the attorney representing the Smith family, confirmed to PEOPLE that a rape kit was performed, but was not tested.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

On Wednesday, authorities in South Carolina announced that Stephen Smith's 2015 death was believed to be a homicide as far back as 2021, according to a press release sent out Wednesday afternoon by SLED.

The release stated that on June 23, 2021, the agency opened an investigation into Smith's death after agents from SLED "received information about his death and subsequently reviewed" the case file from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

"From SCHP case notes it was apparent that the SCHP did not believe Mr. Smith's death was a hit and run by a motor vehicle," the release says.

According to the SCHP's report on Smith's death investigation, which was obtained by PEOPLE, on July 8, 2015, Cpl. Duncan was told that Smith's death appeared to be a homicide and that "SLED was taking it over." However, Dr. Erin Presnell, the medical examiner, ruled Smith's death was the result of a hit-and-run.

The SCHP did not return PEOPLE's call for comment.

Smith was found dead on July 8, 2015. His body was located on a dark road three miles away from his vehicle. His death has now been reclassified as a homicide.

During the investigation after Smith's death, the Murdaugh name — a powerful local family known for their longstanding law firm — was mentioned dozens of times as possibly being connected to Smith's death, FITSnews reported. However, no member of the Murdaugh family was ever questioned in his death and no charges were ever filed.

Authorities have not accused the Murdaugh family of being connected to the death and Buster Murdaugh has never been charged in connection with Smith's death. On Monday, Buster vehemently denied that he had anything to do with Smith's untimely death.

Last week, the family of Stephen Smith announced on a GoFundMe page that they have raised enough money to exhume his body for an independent autopsy to determine Smith's cause of death.

Updated by
Corin Cesaric
Corin Cesaric

Associate Crime Editor, PEOPLE

learn more
and Christine Pelisek
Related Articles
Stephen Smith facebook no credit
Authorities Say They Believed Stephen Smith's Death Was a Homicide as Far Back as 2021
Stephen Smith facebook no credit
Stephen Smith's Death Ruled a Homicide Nearly 8 Years After He Was Found Near Alex Murdaugh's Home
Buster Murdaugh listens to his father Alex Murdaugh's recorded interview, where he describes a suicide attempt he planned, during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C.
Buster Murdaugh Slams 'Vicious Rumors' Connecting Him to Stephen Smith's Death, Teen's Family Speaks Out
stephen smith's headstone
Stephen Smith: All About the Teen's Mysterious 2015 Death and Reopened Investigation After Murdaugh Murders
Stephen Smith facebook no credit
Family of Stephen Smith, Who Was Found Dead Near Alex Murdaugh's Home, Raises Money to Exhume His Body
Alex Murdaugh is led to the Colleton County Courthouse by sheriff's deputies for sentencing in Walterboro, S.C., after being convicted of two counts of murder in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Murdaugh's wife and son Murdaugh Killings, Walterboro, United States - 03 Mar 2023
WATCH: Alex Murdaugh Is Led Out of Courthouse in Jumpsuit and Handcuffs Following Sentencing
stephen smith's headstone
S.C. Teen Died Mysteriously in 2015. His Case Was Reopened When Investigators Looked into Murdaugh Murders
Card Placeholder Image
Following Killings of S.C. Mom and Son, Authorities Open Investigation into Teen's 2015 Death
Gloria Satterfield
Son of Murdaugh Housekeeper Who Died in 'Trip and Fall' Wants Body Exhumed 'to See If There's Any Foul Play'
Maggie Murdaugh; Paul Murdaugh
'Somebody's in Danger': 2 Months After Deaths of Prominent S.C. Mom and Son, Nobody Has Been Arrested 
Patricia Carnahan
Rape Kit from 1994 Leads to Arrest in 1979 Slaying of Woman Found Near Lake Tahoe
Alex Murdaugh rollout
Alex Murdaugh Faces August Trial in Mallory Beach Wrongful Death Suit, Accused of Enabling Underage Drinking
A portrait of Randolph Murdaugh Sr
Another Suspicious Murdaugh Family Death Comes to Light — This One in 1940
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Alex's Conviction
January 18, 2023: Alex Murdaugh sits in the Colleton County Courthouse with his legal team including Dick Harpootlian, middle, and Jim Griffin, right, as his attorneys discuss motions in front of Judge Clifton Newman in a December hearing.
Alex Murdaugh's Surviving Son Buster Is on Witness List for Father's Highly Anticipated Murder Trial
Randy Murdaugh, brother of Alex Murdaugh, listens during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021 Murdaugh Killings, Walterboro, United States - 07 Feb 2023
Alex Murdaugh's Brother Says Convicted Murderer 'Knows More Than What He's Saying' About Killings