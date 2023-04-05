Stephen Smith's 2nd Autopsy Yields New 'Evidence,' Declared a 'Success'

A second autopsy of Stephen Smith has been declared a success by investigators, who say new evidence was collected after the South Carolina teen's body was exhumed some eight years after his death.

Smith, 19, was found dead three miles away from his vehicle on July 8, 2015, in the middle of a dark country road in Hampton County, S.C., with deep gashes to his forehead. His death was initially ruled a hit-and-run, but now authorities believe his death was a homicide.

Forensic expert Dr. Kenneth Kinsey, who was hired as a private investigator by Sandy Smith's legal team, gave an autopsy update to NewsNation on Tuesday.

"I do know it was a success, they say they did collect evidence, it was very good documentation, and everybody was upbeat about the information that was collected," Kinsey said. "And that's not always the situation when you exhume someone after so many years."

Kinsey went on to say the final autopsy report was not ready yet, but he said, "I'm very very excited about the report coming and the pathologists were very upbeat."

After Stephen was laid to rest for a second time, his mother, Sandy Smith, shared a photo to the Justice for Stephen N. Smith Family Page on Facebook on Sunday. "My baby is back in his final resting place. Thank you again to all of you who helped make this possible," the post said.

On Monday morning, Sandy Smith announced through the family's attorneys that she is allocating a $35,000 reward from monies raised from a GoFundMe for information leading to an arrest in connection with Stephen's death.

"We hope that this reward will encourage anyone with information to come forward and provide the critical details needed to solve this case," Attorney Ronnie Richter said in a statement.

Smith's case was initially investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol before going cold in 2016, according to FITSnews. In that investigation, the Murdaugh name — a powerful local family known for their longstanding law firm — was mentioned dozens of times as possibly being connected to his death, FITSnews reported.

Buster Murdaugh — the surviving son of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh — and Smith were high school classmates. However, authorities have never accused anyone in the Murdaugh family of being connected to the killing, and last month, Buster vehemently denied that he had anything to do with Smith's death.

Authorities initially believed that Smith ran out of gas and was walking in the street when he was hit, but Eric Bland, an attorney representing the Smith family, told PEOPLE that he does not believe this is true.

"He definitely didn't run out of gas," Bland said.

"Nobody leaves their wallet in their car, especially if they run out of gas," Bland continued. "And nobody starts walking miles and miles — three miles from his car — down a country road at 4 in the morning."

Bland — who said he believes Smith was killed at another location before he was placed on the road — also confirmed that Smith had no drugs in his system at the time of his death.

PEOPLE has contacted SLED for comment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact SLED at 803-737-9000 or email tips@sled.sc.gov.