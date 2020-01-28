Boyfriend of N.J. Woman Missing for Months Confessed to Killing Her in Suicide Note

Stephanie Parze, 25, of New Jersey Freehold Township Police Department

For 87 agonizing days, Ed Parze, his wife Sharleen and an army of volunteers searched tirelessly for the couple’s daughter, Stephanie Parze, who’d gone missing on Oct. 30 after getting together with her family.

On Sunday, her remains were finally found when two teenage boys happened upon the 25-year-old’s body in a wooded area of Old Bridge, New Jersey, where searchers had looked earlier.

Along with the discovery came the revelation that Stephanie’s on-again-off-again boyfriend, John Ozbilgen, 29, had confessed to murdering her in a suicide note before killing himself.

With Parze’s tearful parents standing next to him at a news conference on Monday, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said, “Today we announce that now-deceased John Ozbilgen is responsible for the homicide of Stephanie Parze.”

WATCH LIVE NOW: Prosecutors hold press conference after body of missing woman Stephanie Parze found in N.J. https://t.co/cfEPzTusXH pic.twitter.com/uFmbJWMMqG — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) January 27, 2020

RELATED: Body of Missing N.J. Woman Found 2 Months After Ex — Who Was ‘Person of Interest’ — Killed Himself

He added: “This is a finding we had suspected since early November but was only recently confirmed with further analysis of evidence we had seized.”

Image zoom John Ozbilgen and Stephanie Parze Facebook

Their findings, he said, were confirmed soon after Ozbilgen, who was a person of interest in Stephanie’s disappearance, died by suicide on Nov. 22 in the garage of his parents’ home in Freehold.

He was found dead shortly after being released from jail, where he’d been held for 11 days after being arrested on unrelated child pornography charges.

RELATED: Missing N.J. Woman’s Ex Who Sent Angry Texts the Night She Vanished Dies by Suicide

On Sept. 23, Stephanie filed a simple assault domestic violence complaint against Ozbilgen after he allegedly assaulted her, her father told PEOPLE previously.

Image zoom John Ozbilgen and Stephanie Parze Facebook

Among the items recovered from his parents’ home was a note that Ozbilgen left for his parents.

In the note, Gramiccioni said publicly for the first time, “Ozbilgen had stated that he had had enough and that he could not do life in prison. He also admitted that what his parents would hear in the news was true — except for charges of child pornography that were filed by our office on Nov. 9.”

Ozbilgen also acknowledged in the note that “he had dug himself a deep hole and wrote at the end of his note that this was the only choice,” Gramiccioni said.

As Stephanie’s tearful mother stood nearby, Ed Parze took the podium and said, “It goes without saying that our family is devastated. However, Stephanie is home. She’s coming home at last, right where she belongs. We have God to thank for that.”

Image zoom Stephanie Parze, 25

Ed Parze thanked the army of volunteers dubbed “Steph’s Angels” and law enforcement for tirelessly searching for his daughter.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

He also vowed to do whatever he can to work to help victims of domestic violence as well as missing people.

“Eventually, in the upcoming weeks, we’re going to start a Stephanie Parze Foundation to bring awareness to battered women and missing people,” he said. “It’s an epidemic, totally an epidemic.”

Image zoom Stephanie Parze, 25 Facebook

Stephanie vanished after going to a psychic show with family members. Her parents reported her missing the next day when she failed to show up for work.

Ozbilgen, it was later revealed, sent her a stream of angry, profanity-laced texts and Facebook messages the night before she went missing, Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Caitlin Sidley said in court in November, the Asbury Park Press reported.

RELATED: Missing N.J. Makeup Artist’s Ex is Person of Interest in Disappearance, Charged with Child Porn

Detectives searching his phone found multiple images of child pornography, Sidley said.

An autopsy will determine cause and manner of death.