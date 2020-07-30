Stepfather Arrested After 4-Year-Old Boy Dies from Ingesting Controlled Substance

Anthony Edward Williams, 31, was arrested last week on suspicion of child endangerment likely to result in great bodily injury or death

A California boy, 4, is dead from a suspected drug overdose and his stepfather has been arrested.

Anthony Edward Williams, 31, was arrested for suspicion of child endangerment likely to result in great bodily injury or death last week in connection with the death of Logan Pittman, who died at the St. Mary Medical Center on June 23.

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said they learned that the boy had ingested a controlled substance before he was taken to the hospital.

"He was an amazing little boy,” Logan’s grandmother Kimberly Kelley told ABC7. “Our family is just ... it will never be the same. There's nothing we can do."

Image zoom Logan Pittman GoFundMe

"I can't point no fingers, but I hope and pray the investigation proves who was involved, and who all was negligent," she said.

According to Kelley, the boy's mother informed her that they didn’t get him help until the day after he allegedly ingested the substance.

"By the time he was taken to the hospital, he was unresponsive, and that the hospital worked on him for at least an hour, and they were not able to save his life," she said.

Williams was released Saturday on $100,000 bond.