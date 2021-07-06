Police are asking the public to search their photos and videos for any sightings of Enrique Cortez-Duban

Statewide Alert Issued for 6-Year-Old Boy Who Was Last Seen in Florida Panhandle

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a 6-year-old boy who was last seen on Monday, according to a statement.

Investigators said Enrique Cortez-Duban was seen at about 11:30 a.m. in 9900 block of South Thomas Drive in Panama City Beach, Fla., a coastal town located about 100 miles east of Pensacola.

Enrique is 3 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs about 50 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a teal shirt with a wave on it and blue shorts. Enrique has a large mole on his back, officials said.

The Panama City Beach Police are asking the public to look through their photos and videos for any sightings of the boy, according to local news station WJHG.

"We continue to ask for the public's help in locating missing 6-year-old Enrique Cortez-Dubon," said Police Chief J.R. Talamantez, the station reported.

"We are asking all visitors and locals to please check your cell phone photographs and videos taken beachside in the area between Majestic Beach Resort and the Boardwalk Beach Resort, especially around Pineapple Willy's, between 11:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday, July 5," he said.

The station reported 80 first responders helped search for the missing boy on Monday, along with a drone, helicopter and dive searches.

"We desperately need the public's help," said Talamantez. "If anyone saw anything, we need to know. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family. As we know, this is every parent's worst nightmare."