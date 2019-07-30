Parents of Teen Girl Find Journal Detailing Alleged Sex Abuse by State Trooper

Image zoom Riley Schwarz Pasco Sheriff's Office

A Florida Highway Patrol state trooper was arrested Saturday after he allegedly admitted to having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Riley Marcus Schwarz, 23, has been charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery involving sexual activity with a victim 12 to 15 years of age, according to a Pasco Sheriff’s office complaint affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

Schwarz allegedly admitted the sex abuse after he was confronted by deputies when the teen’s parents discovered a journal chronicling her alleged sexual encounters with the former state trooper, according to the affidavit.

“The contents of the journal indicate the relationship was sexual in nature and that they had been talking to each other since September 23, 2018,” the affidavit states.

Schwarz allegedly admitted to having sex with the teen on six to eight occasions in her home as well as in the back seat of his car in the parking lot of a Mobil gas station in Pasco County.

“They met several times in a couple of different locations within Paso County since then,” Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Amanda Hunter told BayNews9.

He allegedly began abusing the teen when she was 14.

“The alleged actions are reprehensible, and the department continues to cooperate fully with the investigation,” Captain Thomas E. Pikul said in an email statement to PEOPLE.

Pikul said Schwarz, who surrendered to authorities, was hired on October 23, 2017 and has since been terminated from the Florida Highway Patrol.