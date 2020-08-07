Inside the Fatal Friendship of Arkansas State Senator and Aide Who Murdered Her

They were the best of friends.

Arkansas State Senator Linda Collins and her aide, Rebecca Lynn O'Donnell, were nearly inseparable ± working side-by-side, seeing each other socially and even going on trips with each other.

But that friendship turned fatal on June 4, 2019, when O'Donnell shot Collins and wrapped her body in a blanket.

"I went to Linda's house, and I intentionally killed her and then hid the body," O'Donnell said while pleading guilty to first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in court on Thursday. (She also pleaded no contest to two counts of solicitation to commit capital murder in an attempt to cover up her crime.)

Now O'Donnell faces up to 54 years in prison.

It's unclear why O'Donnell murdered her friend, but prosecutors alleged that Collins was killed over some unidentified financial crime. Collins' son, Butch Smith, said he believed O'Donnell was stealing money from his mother — and when Collins confronted O'Donnell, she stabbed her to death.

After O'Donnell's 2019 arrest, PEOPLE spoke with several people who knew both women, and they all said that the two were exceptionally close. O’Donnell had helped Collins with her 2014 and 2018 campaigns, but the two women were personal friends, as well.

“They were inseparable,” a friend of both women told PEOPLE. “If you ever wanted to know what was going on with Linda, you could ask Becky. And vice versa. They did everything together, and they were close confidantes. They called each other ‘sisters,’ even though they weren’t blood relations.”

O’Donnell even was a witness in Collins’ contentious divorce proceedings, testifying about Collins' separation from her ex-husband. Later, O'Donnell's fiancé Tim Loggains had financial power of attorney for Collins.

“They had each others’ backs,” said another friend. “That’s what makes this so confusing. Never in a million years would I think things would end this way. It’s incomprehensible.”

“The family was shocked and saddened that someone who was supposed to be so close to Linda would possibly be involved in something this egregious, horrible and awful,” her former communications director Ken Yang told PEOPLE last year. “This has been very hard for the family.”

"I was the one that found my mother's body on June 4th 2019 at her home," Butch Smith said in a statement Thursday. "She was lying face down wrapped in one of my old comforters and shoved under a tarp in her driveway. I will never not be able to see that picture burned into my brain."

Tim Loggains previously defended O'Donnell, saying that she and Collins were like sisters. On Thursday, he said he was wrong.

"Initially, for various reasons, I believed with all my heart that Becky was innocent," Loggains said, per ABC News. "No one wants to believe anyone close to them is capable of doing something so heinous."

"My heart at that time would not let me believe what I later learned to be true – that Becky murdered Linda," he continued. "That realization was one of the most difficult of my life."