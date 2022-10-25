St. Louis School Shooting Victims: An 'Always Smiling' Teen, a 'Passionate, Loving' Teacher

Alexzandria Bell, 15, and Jean Kuczka, 61, were victims of Monday morning's high school shooting in St. Louis, Mo.

By
Published on October 25, 2022 04:30 PM
Alexandria Bell and Jean Kuczka
Alexandria Bell and Jean Kuczka. Photo: Facebook (2)

On Monday, a 19-year-old gunman walked into Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, Mo., and opened fire, killing a beloved student and teacher and injuring seven others.

The gunman, who authorities said was a former student, was fatally shot by police shortly after he entered the high school. On Tuesday, St. Louis Police Chief Mike Sack said during a press conference that the shooter had an AR-15-style rifle and more than 600 rounds of ammunition.

"If you're aware of an individual who appears to be suffering from some kind of mental illness or distress, and they begin speaking about purchasing firearms or causing harm to others, we encourage you to reach out to somebody and report that so that we can get help to that individual," Sack said.

The two fatal victims have been identified as 15-year-old Alexzandria Bell and 61-year old Jean Kuczka.

Alexzandria Bell

alexzandria bell
Alexzandria Bell. Go Fund Me

Alexzandria Bell was only 15 years old when she was fatally shot at her high school on Monday.

"She was a beautiful young lady," a woman told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "She loved art."

The woman, who asked to remain unidentified, told the outlet Alexzandria was a dance student of hers.

Fellow student and sophomore at CVPA High School Je'rya Luster and her sister, freshman Je'rese Luster, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch they were in the Schnucks supermarket parking lot near the school, where hundreds of students had been evacuated, when they found out Alexzandria was killed.

"I just want her to come back," Je'rya told to outlet.

"She was always smiling," Je'rese said about her friend.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Alexzandria's family with funeral costs.

"[They] lost a beautiful, talented, and charismatic young soul name Alexzandria Bell," the description reads.

Jean Kuczka

jean Kuczka
Jean Kuczka. Abbey Kuczka

A 61-year-old mother of five and grandmother of six who loved Jimmy Buffett, Snoopy and her family and students was one of the victims of Monday morning's shooting.

Jean Kuczka began her career with the St. Louis Public Schools in 2002 and began working at CVPA in 2008. She was a health and physical education teacher.

"My mom was super passionate about kids," Jean's daughter, Abbey Kuczka, 27, tells PEOPLE. "She loved making a difference, and she always taught us how to be a team."

Abbey's father was told by a family friend's granddaughter — who attended the school and was in Jean's classroom during the shooting — that Jean was shielding her students and helping them escape through a window when she was killed.

Abbey is one of five siblings, and she during her 27 years, she has made countless memories with her beloved mother. This past Sunday, Abbey visited Tower Rock on the Mississippi River with her mother and father, Steve Kuczka.

"We ended up sitting in traffic for two hours, and it's crazy down there because no one is directing traffic, but it was like a Godsend, like God said, 'You need this time to sit in traffic with your mom,'" Abbey said.

jean Kuczka
Abbey Kuczka with her parents Steve and Jean Kuczka at Tower Rock in Missouri on Oct. 23. Abbey Kuczka

Abbey says she and her mother always did something together on the weekend — whether it was try a new restaurant, visit a craft show or decorate Jean's classroom before a new school year.

"The vibe I got from her classroom was that it's a safe environment that people can feel comfortable in and relate if they need anything from her," Abbey said.

Throughout her decades-long career as a teacher, Jean formed a mutual respect with her students that never went unnoticed.

"My mom gave respect to everyone, and I think that's what made her stand out, because she respected every single student she had and students felt that, so they also respected her," Abbey says.

Jean was also passionate about helping to find a cure for juvenile diabetes after one of her sons was diagnosed with it at 10 years old. Each year, she participated in a bike ride to help raise money for research. After raising the funds during a trivia night this September, Jean was supposed to go to Amelia Island in December for the bike ride.

Jean had a tight bond with the rest of her children, too. In July of this year, she helped her youngest daughter, Isabelle, pick out her wedding dress for an October 2023 wedding.

jean Kuczka
Steve Sr. (far left) and Jean Kuczka (far right) with their five children, Joe, Megan, Isabelle, Abbey and Steve Jr. Abbey Kuczka

This Christmas, the Kuczka family planned to go to Pompano Beach, Fla. to escape the cold Missouri winter for a short time like they did every year.

"That was one of my mom's favorite places to go," Abbey says.

Jean was "passionate, loving, and an advocate, whether it be for her family, her students or all around," Abbey says. "She just wanted the best for everyone."

Related Articles
October 24, 2022, St. Louis, MO, USA: High School students were evacuated to the Schunks parking lot from the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School after a reported shooting at the school in in south St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (Credit Image: © David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via ZUMA Press Wire)
At Least 3 Dead, Including Suspect, After Shooting at Missouri High School
L-R Top Row: Sue Butler Karnatz, Mary Marshall, James Thompson L-R Bottom Row: Gabriel Torres, Nicole Howard
A Police Officer, a Bride-to-Be and an 'Amazing Mother': Here Are the Victims of the Raleigh Mass Shooting
US School Shooting Michigan
Oxford High School Shooting Suspect Ethan Crumbley to Plead Guilty to Charges, Prosecutors Say
gettyimages-919901410.jpg
Jury Rejects Death Penalty for Parkland School Shooter, Who Gets Sentenced to Life Without Parole
This March 20, 2020, photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Gary Muehlberg. Muehlberg, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence for killing a man in 1995, has confessed to strangling four women five years earlier, St. Louis-area prosecutors announced
4 Women Were Strangled to Death in Mo. in 1990. Now, an Alleged Serial Killer Has Confessed, Police Say
Lacie Moore: https://www.gofundme.com/f/lacie-moore-click?qid=8f02654eb0a9d8b5a7bd566704c2ec5f
'Ray of Sunshine': Beloved Teacher and Mom of 4 Is Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide
Donald Surrett, killed at the Safeway Grocery Store Bend, Oregon Shooting Aug. 28, 2022
Hero Grocery Store Worker Tried to Disarm Gunman Before Being Killed in Oregon Safeway Shooting
A memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults killed on May 24th during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School
Uvalde Shooting Preliminary Report Details 'Systemic Failures and Egregious Poor Decision Making'
Irma Garcia, Joe Garcia
On the Morning He Died, Husband of Slain Texas Teacher Placed Flowers at Wife's Memorial
Irma Garcia, Joe Garcia
Husband of Texas Teacher Killed Protecting Her Students Dies 2 Days Later: 'Broken Heart'
briana ruiz
Boy, 9, Recalls Escaping Through Window During Texas School Shooting: 'I Could See' the Gunman 'Staring'
Eileen EJ Schnitker
Retired Mo. Nurse Allegedly 'Savagely Beaten' to Death by Her Neighbor with a Baseball Bat
alithia haven ramirez
Uvalde Victim's Google Doodle Shared, Along with Note: 'I Want People to Be Happy'
Families hug outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. - A teenage gunman killed 18 young children in a shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, in the deadliest US school shooting in years. The attack in Uvalde, Texas -- a small community about an hour from the Mexican border -- is the latest in a spree of deadly shootings in America, where horror at the cycle of gun violence has failed to spur action to end it. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)
Texas Shooting Suspect Locked Himself Inside Classroom Where All Victims Were Found: Official
Uvalde, TX May 24, 2022 Shooting at Robb Elementary School kills 19 students and 2 teachers. Early stages outside the school. Credit: Uvalde Leader News free of charge. Contact: Meghann Garcia: mgarcia@ulnnow.com 830 278 3335
Heartbreaking Photos Show Terrified Students in Uvalde Escaping Through Elementary School Windows
Irma Garcia, Xavier Lopez, Amerie Jo Garza
Texas School Shooting: What We Know About the Victims