A 15-year-old boy is recovering after surviving Monday's school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, Mo.

Brian Collins was in health class when a gunman entered and killed his teacher, 61-year-old Jean Kuczka. The shooter also killed fellow student Alexzandria Bell, 15, and injured seven other students.

Brian "was shot through his hands and a bullet lodged in his jaw, missing a major artery by centimeters," according to a GoFundMe that was created to help offset his medical bills.

After Brian was injured, he escaped by jumping from a second-story window and was treated at an area hospital.

At a Tuesday press conference, Central Visual and Performing Arts High School Principal Dr. Kacy Seals-Shahid remembered the fatal victims, calling Alexzandria "a very bright student, very charismatic, beautiful spirit, a wonderful dancer, beautiful inside and out."

Kuczka's daughter, Abbey Kuczka, was told that her mother was shielding her students and helping them escape through a window when she was killed.

The gunman, whom authorities have identified as former student Orlando Harris, 19, was fatally shot by police shortly after he entered the high school. On Tuesday, St. Louis Police Chief Mike Sack said during a press conference that the shooter had an AR-15-style rifle and more than 600 rounds of ammunition.

According to an update on Brian's GoFundMe, the young student transferred to CVPA High School this fall to pursue art.

"He is an incredible artist with an eye for detail," the update reads. "Part of his recovery will be therapy and exercises for his hands and arms to ensure he can continue to follow his passion."

Brian's mother, brother and sister all graduated from the high school, according to the GoFundMe.

"We want to see Brian fully recovered, able to use his hands to create beautiful artwork, bake his signature cheesecakes, and make good use of his gaming chair," the fundraiser's description reads. "We want to see a full physical and emotional recovery from the unfathomable trauma he experienced."

Brian — who is called a "sweet, brave, resilient boy" in the fundraiser — was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday night and sent home to recover from his wounds.

