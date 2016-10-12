Former Principal Accused of Murder-for-Hire in Death of Pregnant Teacher Girlfriend

St. Louis police have arrested the boyfriend of a pregnant elementary school teacher who was killed in March, alleging he hired a friend to carry out her slaying, PEOPLE confirms.

Jocelyn Peters, the 30-year-old victim and third-grade teacher, was two months away from her due date. She has been remembered as “someone who cared deeply about children.”

Cornelius Green, her boyfriend, has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action stemming from Peters’ shooting death, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

A former school principal who lost his job after allegedly stealing money earmarked for a student field trip and who was reportedly married (though estranged), Green is additionally charged with three counts of receiving stolen property. He is being held on $3 million cash bond.

“Our homicide detectives worked tirelessly on this case to bring justice to Jocelyn and her unborn child,” St. Louis police said in a statement. “We thank them for their dedication.”

Documents allege Green, 35, paid friend Phillip Cutler $2,500 to kill Peters, whose body Green found on March 24 after entering her unlocked apartment. (According to local reports, Green and Peters had not worked at the same school.)

Cutler, 35, was charged in June with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in Peters’ death.

According to allegations laid out in court documents, Green picked up Cutler at a bus station on March 21 and then drove him by Peters’ apartment. The next day, police allege, Green was on a plane to Chicago.

Green left his keys in his car so that Cutler could get into Peters’ residence, the documents allege.

Police allegedly recovered surveillance footage showing Green’s car parked outside Peters’ apartment building around 3 a.m. on March 24. Cell phone records further confirm Cutler was in the area at the time of the killing.

The stolen property charges are related to Green “disposing of what he knew to be stolen funds from a student dance group, totaling approximately $2,700,” according to the documents, which do not indicate whether that money was the same money allegedly paid out to Cutler for the killing.

Cutler has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. His lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

Green’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, was unavailable for comment. Green has yet to enter a plea or appear before a judge.

‘Someone Who Cared Deeply’

After Peters’ death, a memorial garden was dedicated in her honor, a place for all to come to celebrate her, according to KTVI.

“I know that our family wasn’t the only person in St. Louis that loved my daughter,” her mother, Lacey Peters, told the station. (PEOPLE was not able to reach the Peters family.)

Peters’ principal said her dedication extended beyond the classroom, according to KTVI:

“She was someone who cared deeply about children, not only about their learning, but about who they were in making them into better people.”