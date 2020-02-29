St. Louis Police Officer Gets 7 Years for Russian Roulette Shooting of Colleague

Image zoom Nathaniel Hendren

A police officer in St. Louis, Missouri was sentenced to seven years behind bars on Friday after pleading guilty to killing one of his female co-workers by accident during a deadly game of Russian roulette in 2019.

Nathaniel Hendren, 30, faced charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, the Associated Press reported.

In a statement, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner that Hendren had acted recklessly in a game using a revolver, resulting in 24-year-old Katlyn Alix’s accidental death.

“The reckless behavior that took place that early morning has left an unfillable void for her grieving husband, her parents, and a host of loving family and friends,” Gardner said. Gardner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Hendren received the maximum sentence for the crime at seven years.

Hendren previously pled not guilty, but agreed with prosecutors on a guilty plea on Friday, PEOPLE previously reported. His trial had been scheduled for March.

A probable cause statement from police obtained by the AP provided a summary of the events that led to Alix’s death on the night of January 24, 2019.

After Hendren emptied the cylinder of the revolver, he placed one cartridge inside. He and Alix then took turns pointing the weapon at one another and pulling the trigger. Hendren pulled the trigger and caused it to discharge, striking Alix in the chest.

This occurred while Hendren and his male partner were on duty, though Alix was off-duty at the time of the incident, the AP said.

Hendren and his partner drove Alix to the hospital, but she did not survive her injuries.

Hendren was suspended from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department after the incident, PEOPLE previously reported.

“I hope in some small way it can help heal the brokenness I’ve caused,” Hendren told Alix’s mother, Aimee Lynn Wahlers, at the guilty plea hearing, NBC News reported.

Wahlers filed a wrongful death lawsuit last year against Hendren accusing him of forcing other women to play the game with him, and also alleged that he forced past girlfriends to engage in sexual activity that involved firearms.

Hendren’s lawyer has called Alix’s death a “tragic accident.” The attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.