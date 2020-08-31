Tamarris L. Bohannon was shot in the head on Saturday

St. Louis Police Officer Is Fatally Shot While Responding to Scene of Shooting

A St. Louis police officer has died after being shot in the head while responding to a shooting.

On Saturday, officers were called to a scene where a 43-year-old man had allegedly barricaded himself in a house. The man allegedly opened fire on the officers, striking officer Tamarris L. Bohannon in the head. Another officer was shot in the leg and suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Bohannon, 29, died the following day. He had been with the St. Louis Police Department for less than four years.

St. Louis Police Department spokeswoman Officer Michelle Woodling tells ABC News that the unnamed suspect was taken into custody on Sunday morning. It's unclear what charges he will face.

In a statement, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said she was "heartbroken" at Bohannon's death.

"I've had the privilege of spending some time with his family under these extraordinarily challenging circumstances," she wrote. "They're wonderful people and immensely proud of the way he selflessly served and protected our community with distinction and honor for more than three years."

Bohannaon's family issued a handwritten statement mourning their loss. In the statement, they say he was "affectionately known as 'Bo' by his squad."

The family went on to say that Bohannon "was raised and continued to live and raise his family in the city in which he patrolled."