Mo. Man Accused of Killing Ex-Wife Outside Her Parents' Home While Their 3 Children Slept Inside

Police in Missouri have alleged a 26-year-old St. Louis man, now charged with murdering his ex-wife, waited outside the victim's parents' home on Saturday morning before shooting her to death in an ambush attack.

PEOPLE confirms Christopher Turner is being held on $1 million cash bail after being charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action stemming from the horrific killing of his ex-wife, 27-year-old Charlisa Turner.

Local reports, including those from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, KMOV and KTVI, say the divorced couple's three children — ages 2, 5 and 6 — were sleeping inside their grandparents' house when the murder unfolded.

Charlisa was shot three times moments after arriving to pick up her kids. Police allege her ex then calmly walked to his car before returning and firing three more bullets.

As Christopher drove off, Charlisa's father hopped in his car and chased after him, but was unable to catch up to his former son-in-law.

Christopher A. Turner Christopher Turner | Credit: St. Louis Police

Charlisa was pronounced dead at the scene. Her killing was caught by home surveillance cameras, police said.

"She was the light of our life," Charlisa's stepmother, Aimee Ward, told the Post-Dispatch. "She was happy. She was smart. She wanted a family life like she grew up in."

Ward added: "We loved her and miss her so much."

The paper reports that the couple wed as teenagers.

Charlisa filed for divorce from Christopher in 2019, after six years of marriage.

The three outlets report that the couple's relationship was marred by jealousy and violence.

Christopher has yet to enter pleas to the charges against him, and it was unclear who his lawyer might be.