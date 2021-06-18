St. Louis Couple Who Pointed Guns at Protestors Last Year Plead Guilty to Misdemeanor Charges

Mark and Patricia McCloskey also agreed to surrender their handgun and semi-automatic rifle

Mark and Patricia McCloskey - the St. Louis couple seen in a viral video brandishing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside of their home in summer 2020 - pled guilty to misdemeanor charges on Thursday.

Mark was fined $750 for fourth-degree assault while Patricia pled guilty to second-degree harassment and was fined $2,000, according to court documents obtained by CNN. The couple, both personal injury attorneys, also agreed to surrender their handgun and semi-automatic rifle.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In June 2020, the couple were seen brandishing the guns outside their home when protesters marched through their gated community amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The protesters were headed to the nearby home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and were calling on the mayor to resign.

Police have said the McCloskeys' street is private, and that protesters broke down a gate to gain access.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey Patricia and Mark McCloskey | Credit: Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/Tribune News Service via Getty

Mark and Patricia were each charged with unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting in July 2020. Regarding their charges, the pair's attorney previously told PEOPLE that he would "vigorously defend my clients in that not only are they innocent of any criminal offense under the laws of Missouri, they are victims of a brazen political prosecution."

In October, they were indicted by a grand jury for unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering, both felony charges, according to The Washington Post.

Special prosecutor Richard Callahan later agree to reduced charges, saying in a statement released Thursday that he considered "the age and lack of a criminal record for the McCloskeys, the fact they initially called the police and the fact that no one was hurt and no shots were fired," the outlet reported.

"The protestors on the other hand were a racially mixed and peaceful group, including women and children, who simply made a wrong turn on their way to protest in front of the mayor's house," added Callahan.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey Mark and Patricia McCloskey | Credit: Jeff Roberson/AP/Shutterstock

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said last year that "most certainly would" pardon the couple if they were convicted, the Associated Press previously reported.