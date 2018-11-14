Authorities in Missouri are seeking help to locate a missing ballet dancer from St. Louis two days after spotting her unattended car parked near a rural boat ramp about two hours from her home, PEOPLE confirms.

Raffaella Maria Stroik, a 23-year-old professional dancer with the St. Louis Ballet, was last seen about 10:30 a.m. Monday at a Whole Foods Market in the St. Louis suburb of Town and Country, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a news release.

She appeared at the time to be alone, said highway patrol Sgt. Eric Brown, reports local TV station KTVI.

Later that same day a ranger at Mark Twain Lake State Park, in rural Monroe County about 100 miles northwest of St. Louis, spotted Stroik’s unattended vehicle parked at the Highway 107 boat ramp in the park, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

A computer check on the vehicle at the time did not connect it to any missing-person’s report, the highway patrol said.

But at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, a state trooper found the vehicle still parked in the same spot and an investigation was launched after Stroik was declared missing.

Her personal belongings, including a cell phone, were found inside the locked vehicle, with the keys outside, where “they appeared to have been intentionally placed in a certain spot on the vehicle,” said Sgt. Brown, according to KTVI.

Stroik, a native of South Bend, Indiana, joined the St. Louis Ballet company in 2017, according to her bio page on the company’s website. A spokesman for the the company told KTVI station that they are “very worried about her.”

Brown said earlier this week that the search in the area where Stroik’s car was found would resume Wednesday.

“The biggest challenge is going to be, it is a very secluded area,” he said. “Lots of timber, lots of wooded areas, mixed in with some grasslands as well. Not a lot of homes in the area to where we could have potential witnesses.”

When she was last seen, the 5-foot-7-inch tall dancer who weighs about 115 lbs. had her brown hair in a ponytail and was wearing an olive-green jacket, long pink scarf, navy-colored pants with white zippers on the sides and white tennis shoes, according to the highway patrol.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the agency at 660-385-2132.