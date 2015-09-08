Squatter Allegedly Moves into Family's Home and Starts Selling Their Appliances

Ed Saurs was supposed to meet his realtor at his home on Puyallup, Washington, on Sept. 1. He was in the process of selling the house, and it had been a week since he’d last been there.

But when he pulled into the driveway, he noticed a strange truck parked out front. At first, he wondered if maybe it belonged to the realtor or someone she’d invited to see the house. Then, he noticed the front door was ajar.

“That’s when I first thought something was wrong,” Saurs tells PEOPLE.

Inside his home, he met a man he’d never seen before. “The guy said, ‘I’m here to buy your microwave,’ ” Saurs says. “I said, ‘No, you’re not.'”

Saurs walked further into the residence and noticed that his kitchen appliances were missing. As he did, he saw another man run out the back door.

“It took a split second for me to realize what had happened,” Saurs says. He told the man looking to buy the microwave to “wait right there.” Then he chased after the other man, but he was unable to catch him.

When Saurs came back to the house, the first man was still there. The man then showed him a series of online postings for various items from around the home. It turned out that while Saurs had been away, the second man had apparently moved in and begun selling off Saurs’ belongings. He lost his washer and dryer, refrigerator, stove, mattress and vacuum cleaner, among many other things.

“I was furious that it happened,” he says. “You never think it’s going to happen to you. And when it does, you go, ‘Wow, I really do feel violated.’ ”

Image of Suspect Caught on Surveillance Camera

As they looked at the postings, they started disappearing before their very eyes – likely the thief himself acting quickly to remove them. But thankfully, the other man began taking screenshots of the postings, which Saurs and he later showed to police as evidence.

Authorities don’t have anyone custody at the moment, but they have released an image of the suspect, captured on a neighbor’s surveillance camera system as the thief fled Saurs’ home. The picture shows a man in an Adidas hoodie wearing a baseball cap and carrying a backpack.

“Someone’s got to make this guy accountable for it,” says Saurs. “I want him to pay for it.”

He adds that the trauma has affected his whole family. “My wife still can’t sleep,” he says. “My dad had been living in that house and had only moved out a few days before.

“I really don’t want to think that anything would have happened to my dad,” he continues. “I shudder to think. Dad’s 84. He’s not frail, but he shouldn’t have to worry about those things.”

For now, Saurs just wishes that the people who unwittingly bought his belongings would bring them back to him. “The people who ended up with my stuff I’m hoping it’ll poke at their conscience like, ‘Hey, I got my refrigerator for a $100 bucks, maybe that wasn’t right.’ ”

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office at (253) 798-4721.

