A 23-year-old woman was wrapping up a memorable trip to Miami when she was killed in a tragic hit-and-run accident.

Mariah Michelle Logan and her three friends had just spent three days in the Florida city celebrating one of their birthdays, when they packed up their rented Hyundai Accent sedan and headed to the Miami International Airport to catch a flight back to Chicago at around 4:43 a.m., the Miami Herald reports.

While on the road, Logan was “hanging out” of the right rear passenger window, soaking up the last few moments of her spring break trip.

“Bye, Miami,” Logan yelled, according to the Miami Herald. Those were her last words.

Seconds later, Logan went flying out of the window. Shortly after she landed on the road, she was then struck by a Range Rover which was traveling behind them, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

According to the crash report obtained by the Herald, Logan fell on State Road 112 — the freeway that leads to the airport.

The man driving the Range River initially stopped but then drove off without leaving any information, Florida Highway Patrol told the outlet.

Logan’s death is being investigated as a traffic homicide and authorities are trying to determine whether alcohol played a part in the accident.

Mariah Logan Mariah Logan/Facebook

Following the tragic incident, Logan’s friends Trina Frazier, 24, Aaliyah Frazier, 23 and Kenyatta Burch, 23, who watched helplessly as Logan died, remained on the scene until authorities arrived, shocked by the terrifying turn of events.

“I’m still grieving,” Burch, who in addition to enjoying spring break, was also celebrating her birthday, told Miami Herald. “I lost my best friend, my sister. Blood cannot make us closer.”

Logan’s boyfriend Ray Olden also spoke out about her death telling the outlet “They are devasted, as am I. There’s just silence in the air.”

“It’s not real yet,” Olden said. The young couple had been dating for a year and even had another trip planned for August.

“She brought energy and life. She never looked at the bad. I was told I was a special man and she made me believe it. We had the next five years mapped out,” Olden told the Miami Herald.

On Monday, Logan’s sister told ABC 7 Chicago that the family is trying to get her body back home.

“We’re just trying to get her home now. Send her home beautifully and everything,” Xylina Griffin told the outlet.

“They went to have fun,” Griffin said of her sister’s trip. “They did have fun. I saw so many pictures and things. It just didn’t end the way it was supposed to.”

“The way it happened, it’s not easy to accept a person going out like that. She was an angel.”

Before her death, Logan who lived in Gurnee, worked as a mental health technician at the Ann Kiley Residential Center in Waukegan, ABC 7 Chicago reported.

“Her smile would brighten up a room. She didn’t have to say anything. She was always praying for people, letting them know that God was there if you need him,” Griffin told the outlet.