Spokeswoman for Alex Murdaugh Denies Claims His Marriage Was Troubled: 'Very Loving Relationship'

A spokesperson for Alex Murdaugh is refuting claims that the prominent South Carolina attorney and his wife Maggie were having marital issues before she was murdered on the grounds of their family's 1,770-acre hunting lodge in June.

"The most recent allegations by PEOPLE magazine regarding the state of Maggie and Alex Murdaugh's marriage are totally inconsistent with what we have been told by friends and family members," the spokesperson says. "Also, we have reviewed many years of text messages on Alex's phone, and the conversations between Alex and Maggie portray a very loving relationship."

PEOPLE has spoken to several sources who know the Murdaugh family who say there was recent friction in the couple's marriage, including a law enforcement source who alleges that Maggie visited a Charleston-area divorce attorney in late April and was counseled to begin looking at the family finances.

Police have not alleged that possible marital issues had anything to do with Maggie's death. She and her younger son, Paul, were fatally shot outside the family home on June 7. Alex returned to the family property shortly after 10 p.m. and called 911 to report discovering the bodies.

Authorities have also not identified a motive or a suspect in the killings of Maggie and Paul. No suspects have been arrested, and authorities are giving scant information about the killings — except to say that Maggie and Paul were shot with two different firearms.

The deaths of the mother and son shined a spotlight on a string of mysterious deaths surrounding the family, including a "slip and fall" death of the family housekeeper Gloria Satterfield, a 2015 hit and run of local teenager Stephen Smith and a 2019 boat crash that killed Paul Murdaugh's friend, Mallory Beach.

But things got worse for Alex Murdaugh.

On September 4 — just three months after Paul and Maggie were found dead — he was shot in the head in rural Hampton County, South Carolina. He received only superficial injuries — and police later said he had orchestrated the shooting in an attempt to collect a $10 million life insurance policy for his surviving son, Buster. Alex's own lawyers corroborated the allegation.

Shortly after the shooting, he issued a statement saying that he would resign from his family's law firm — which now alleges that he misappropriated millions of dollars. He said he would enter substance abuse treatment.

While police are investigating the cases, Alex Murdaugh's spokesperson asks that the focus remains on the Murdaugh murders.