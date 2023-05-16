Speeding Driver Claims His Dog Was Driving to Avoid DUI Arrest in Colorado

"The dog does not face any charges and was let go with just a warning," police said

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 16, 2023 09:26 AM
Dog on driver's seat
Dog on driver's seat. Photo: Getty

A Colorado man is in jail after uniquely trying to claim his dog was driving during a speeding stop.

The unnamed driver had been pulled over for traveling 52 mph in a 30 mph zone near 7th and Main St. in the town of Springfield on Saturday, when "he attempted to switch places with his dog who was in the passenger seat," the Springfield Police Department said in a Facebook post.

"The male party then exited the passenger side of the vehicle and claimed he was not driving," the release continued. "The male party showed clear signs of intoxication and when asked about his alcohol consumption the male party ran."

Police officers eventually apprehended the man about 20 yards away from the vehicle, and he was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared before being booked into the Baca County Jail.

It was later discovered that the driver, who had been traveling from Las Animas to Pueblo when he got lost in Springfield, already had two active warrants for his arrest in Pueblo, Colo.

He was then charged with "Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, Driving while ability impaired, driving under suspension, speeding 20-24 over, and resisting arrest," added the police department release.

As for the dog, police teased that despite the driver's claims, it was not at fault.

"The dog was given to an acquaintance of the driver to take care of while the party was in jail," police said. "The dog does not face any charges and was let go with just a warning."

RELATED Video: Hawaii Tourists Following GPS Directions Rescued After Driving Car 'Straight into the Harbor'

Springfield police Chief Clay Klipfel told local news station KUSA-TV that a male and female passenger, who were both sober, were also in the backseat of the car.

Klipfel added that the two other passengers of the vehicle took the dog and drove back to Pueblo, per the outlet.

