Spectator Shouts at Buffalo Shooting Suspect During Brief Court Appearance: 'You're a Coward!'
When mass shooting suspect Payton Gendron — the teen who allegedly opened fire at a Buffalo, N.Y., grocery store over the weekend — appeared in court on Thursday, he was met with anger from a person in the crowd. At the hearing, a spectator in the Erie County courtroom shouted, "Payton, you're a coward!"
Gendron was dressed in an orange jumpsuit and surrounded by law enforcement during the brief court appearance, when prosecutors announced that a grand jury had indicted the teen on first-degree murder a day prior, ABC News reported.
"As indicated by prosecutors in Court this morning, the Grand Jury has voted to indict the defendant," Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said in a statement. "The Grand Jury investigation has not been completed. Our office cannot comment further until there is an indictment reported to the Court following a complete investigation by the Grand Jury."
Ten people were killed in Saturday's shooting in Buffalo. All 10 were Black. Three other people, including another Black man, were shot but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The victims have been identified as Roberta A. Drury, 32; Margus D. Morrison, 52; Andre Mackneil, 53; Aaron Salter Jr., 55; Geraldine Talley, 62; Celestine Chaney, 65; Heyward Patterson, 67; Katherine Massey, 72; Pearl Young, 77; and Ruth Whitfield, 86.
The shooting was carried out by the alleged white supremacist who wore tactical gear and a helmet, and who'd traveled two hours to Buffalo's East Side specifically to target Black people, according to police.
The attack was planned over several months by the killer, who live-streamed it via Twitch.
President Joe Biden characterized the attack in a statement as "hate-fueled domestic terrorism."
Federal investigators have confirmed that hate crime charges are being considered in this case.
Gendron is being held without bail. His next hearing is scheduled for June 9.
His attorney could not be reached for comment.