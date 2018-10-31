Special Ed Teacher Allegedly Had Sexual Relationship with Female Student

A former Ohio special ed teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor female student this past summer, PEOPLE confirms.

On Monday, Jennifer Walsh, 26, was indicted on two charges of sexual battery, according to Hamilton County court documents obtained by PEOPLE. She is accused of performing sexual acts on a student from Sycamore High School, where Walsh taught until the alleged relationship was reported to Montgomery police.

The alleged contact took place from May to August 2018, according to the court documents. A Montgomery police spokesperson tells PEOPLE the incidents did not occur at the school.

The alleged victim is not a special education student, according to the documents.

Police notified Sycamore School District officials of the alleged relationship on Oct. 16, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer after being informed of the alleged relationship by the Hamilton County Jobs and Family Services department.

Walsh submitted her resignation three days later.

“We find the reported allegations to be shocking, upsetting, and take them very seriously,” Superintendent Frank Forsthoefel told parents in a statement released Tuesday, the Enquirer reports. “We are committed to fully working with the Montgomery Police Department in their investigation and to take appropriate action to ensure a safe and supportive learning environment for all students.”

School officials have handed Walsh’s electronic devices over to investigators.

Walsh joined the school district in May 2014 as a substitute educational assistant. In August 2014, Walsh became full-time and later was hired as a special education teacher at Sycamore High, according to the Enquirer.

Walsh made bond on Tuesday, the police official tells PEOPLE.

Walsh’s attorney, Stew Mathews, and Sycamore School District officials could not be reached for comment Wednesday.