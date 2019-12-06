Spanish Big Brother Contestant Alleges She Was Sexually Assaulted on Camera and Forced to Watch It

Image zoom José María López Telecincoes

A woman who appeared on Spain’s version of the reality show Big Brother in 2017 says that she was sexually assaulted while unconscious — and that producers had her watch the footage the next day without forewarning her.

According to the allegations, first published earlier this week by Spain-based digital newspaper El Confidencial, Carlota Prado, 26, had developed a romantic relationship during filming with her alleged attacker, José María López. (PEOPLE does not normally identify sexual assault victims, but Prado has publicly spoken out about the alleged attack.)

López, also 26, has denied forcing himself on Prado in late November 2017 after a night of heavy drinking inside the house, the BBC reports.

The New York Times reports an investigating judge has decided to pursue a criminal case, though no indictments had been issued as of Thursday.

Both were contestants on the 18th season of Gran Hermano, and shared breakfast together the following morning. When discussing the previous evening, López told Prado she was inebriated and that he took care of her, making sure she got to bed.

López was dismissed from the competition the day after the alleged sexual assault occurred.

The International Business Times reports Prado says she was summoned to the show’s “diary room” — where a contestant is interviewed on camera by someone not in the room — the next day, where producers showed her footage of the alleged attack with no forewarning.

Prado says she pleaded repeatedly that the disturbing footage be halted. Yet, the tape continued to roll, causing her to weep.

In the afternoon, Prado was told that López had been banished from the house. She says her repeated requests to talk to him about the incident were denied.

The footage never aired. It was, however, obtained by El Confidencial, which described it in detail.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The video allegedly shows López helping a highly intoxicated Prado into the bed they shared that night.

The outlet describes that, in the footage, López is seen trying to initiate sex with Prado, who rebuffs his advance, saying, “No, I can’t.” Prado then passes out, at which point López allegedly forces intercourse with her.

PEOPLE was unable to reach López or a rep for him.

A statement in Spanish posted to the Twitter account of the broadcaster, Mediaset Espana, said a contestant had been expelled for “intolerable” behavior that had been reported to authorities.

Prado spoke to El Confidencial, expressing outrage over how producers handled the situation.

“They allowed him to stay by my side many hours when they had sufficient proof to get him out immediately and then decide what to do with him,” she said, noting the producers let López “laugh at my face” the next morning “by telling me that he looked after me.”

She added: “I cannot understand how the program allowed this.”