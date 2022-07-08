The San Bernardino Police Department is asking other potential victims to come forward after Anthony Andrew Cifuentes was allegedly linked to two burglaries and at least one sexual assault

Southern Calif. Burglar Linked to Rape After He Was Caught on Video Watching Couple Sleep: Police

Police in Southern California have apprehended a suspect they say is linked to multiple burglaries and at least one sexual assault.

After a burglar was caught on video watching a couple sleeping in February, the San Bernardino Police Department (SBPD) released the suspect's identity on Thursday, as he has since been connected to a rape from earlier that month, according to an SBPD news release.

Anthony Andrew Cifuentes, 31, has been identified as the masked man who police claim broke into and burglarized a residence on Feb. 22. He was arrested on April 11 after interior surveillance footage obtained by KTLA allegedly showed him standing over the residents' bed and watching them sleep.

The couple later realized, they claim, that he broke in through their 3-year-old son's window, when they noticed the screen was removed. Luckily, their son wasn't sleeping in his room that night.

"Even though he's in custody right now ... I know it's hard for her to sleep. Things have been a little different," the victim, Kevin Sandoval, told KTLA, adding: "I feel violated and I feel like I let my family down. I'm supposed to be the provider and protector."

Kevin's wife Rachel Sandoval told KNBC she's "glad he's caught," adding: "Who knows how many other people he's done it too?"

"I get it. You want to break into somebody's house you need money for whatever," Rachel told KSLA in April. "But why are you standing there staring at us, what?"

SBPD previously withheld Cifuentes' identity at the time because he was "suspected of committing additional crimes" under investigation in the area, per the news release.

Detectives have since used DNA evidence they say links Cifuentes to a Feb. 15 sexual assault, in which he allegedly "gained entry into the victim's residence by forcing open a kitchen window, and sexually assaulted her as she slept in her bed."

Other evidence found during a search warrant conducted on his residence connected him to both crimes, according to police.

Cifuentes has been charged with one count of rape, one count of assault with intent to commit rape and two counts of burglary, and faces life in prison if convicted of all charges.

SBPD is also asking other potential victims to come forward.