S.D. Woman Charged with Murder After Baby at Her Unlicensed Day Care Dies of Traumatic Brain Injury

A South Dakota woman was arrested on Friday after she allegedly killed a toddler who was in her care.

Amanda Walder, 31, was indicted by a grand jury in Codington County for one count of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree manslaughter, and one count of aggravated battery of an infant, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

On July 14, police found 17-month-old Liam Koistinen unconscious at an unlicensed daycare facility run by Walder, according to the Watertown Public Opinion.

After being transported to a nearby hospital, Liam died from a brain bleed caused by trauma at the base of his skull. The boy's family later shared his autopsy, which claimed that the traumatic brain injury that led to his death had been caused by assault from his caregiver, the local newspaper reports.

In court documents obtained by the Public Opinion, authorities said that Walder admitted the toddler was having trouble falling asleep and she may have unintentionally harmed him while being firm about nap time.

amanda walder Amanda Walder | Credit: courtesy

Liam's parents, Jeff and Genevie, described their son as their "miracle baby" who was "his mom and dad's world."

"His laugh would fill the room, such a full belly laugh," they wrote in his obituary. "You could not help but laugh with him. Liam loved cars and trucks, just like his dad. His first word said every morning was car. Liam enjoyed watching CocoMelon and Baby Shark."

Walder is currently being held at the Codington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond. It's unclear if she has entered a plea at this time.

On Friday, one of Walder's attorneys Jennifer Goldammer told the court that Walder is a mother of two, the Public Opinion reports.

Goldammer, as well as Walder's other attorney Donald McCarty, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.