S.D. Mom Accidentally Serves Son's Pot Brownies at Senior Center, and He Is Charged

Michael Koranda, 46, admitted to police he cooked treats with cannabis-infused butter, which is legal where he bought it in Colo. but not where he lives

Before she left to attend her regular Tuesday night card game at the senior community center in Tabor, South Dakota, Irene Koranda looked around the house and spotted a pan of brownies made by her son, Michael, a 46-year-old teacher who had just returned from a weekend in Colorado.

With Michael asleep, his mother packed up several of the treats to take and share with her friends.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Around 8 p.m. on Jan. 4, the first of "several" medical calls were received by Bon Homme County Sheriff's emergency dispatch reporting "possible poisoning," according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun.

"Every one of the patients were at the Tabor Community Center earlier for a card game," the affidavit states.

Bon Homme County Sheriff Mark Maggs paid a visit the next morning to Irene's home, where she explained that her son had made the brownies, according to the affidavit. She packed the remainder of them in a plastic container for the sheriff to take along.

Maggs and an officer then tracked down two people who had eaten the brownies -- and learned that in addition to being the baker, Michael had returned from his out-of-state trip with products that contained marijuana, small amounts of which are legal in Colorado but not in South Dakota.

Visited by the officers at Tabor Elementary School, Michael "admitted to bringing 1 pound of THC butter back to Tabor with him from Colorado," the affidavit states. "Michael said he used half a pound of the THC butter to make the brownies and then went to bed and his mother unknowingly took the brownies to the card game where several people ate them."

Investigators concluded the affected card players "were all under the influence of THC from [the] batch of brownies" brought by Koranda's mother to the community center, FOX News reported.

Michael now faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance, after turning the unused half pound of the cannabis-infused butter over to the sheriff's office as evidence, NBC News reported.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

He was released on a $3,000 bond, according to the outlet.

He next is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 25, KTIV reported. According to the website for Bon Homme School District 4-2, he still is listed as a district-wide choir teacher.