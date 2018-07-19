South Dakota Mom Sentenced to 40 Years in Prison for Beating Son to Death For Wetting His Bed

A South Dakota mother, who beat her 2-year-old son to death after he wet the bed, was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday.

Katrina Shangreaux pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for beating her son, Kylen Shangreaux, to death two years ago, according to the Rapid City Journal.

Shangreaux, 30, told investigators she had hit Kylen with a studded belt, threw him on the ground, kicked him in the stomach and head and bit him several times, the newspaper reported.

Kylen had 111 external injuries with about 70 percent of his body covered in bruises, according to the outlet. He had broken ribs and had bleeding on the brain and also in his abdomen and had severe injuries to his groin. She did not call 911 until three hours after his death.

Her attorney, Thomas Harmon V, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Kylen Shangreaux

Shangreaux’s mother, Sonya Dubray, allegedly helped her cover up the crime scene and clean up Kylen’s body, according to the Associated Press.

CBS News reports Dubray allegedly also cleaned Kylen’s clothes and misled investigators about the alleged abuse he received at the hands of his mother.

Dubray pleaded guilty to being an accessory and hindering the investigation, the outlet reported.

Kylen’s paternal relatives, including his aunt Angie Shangreaux, had taken care of him for a year until Katrina regained custody of him, the Rapid City Journal reported.

Kylen Shangreaux

Angie addressed the court on Tuesday, asking the judge to give her a life sentence.

“You’re the last person who can give Kylen the justice he deserves,” Angie said. “I’m begging for what would be a lifelong sentence for her.”

The outlet reported she turned toward Kylen’s mother and said, “I hate you. I will never forgive you. You deserve hell.”

Kylen’s father is serving time in prison for abuse and neglect of another son with a different woman, according to the AP.