'Kind, Modest' Husband and 9-Months-Pregnant Wife Are Murdered, Allegedly by Man's Brother

Brent Monroe Hanson has been charged with murdering his brother, sister-in-law and their unborn daughter in South Dakota

A South Dakota man is facing several felony charges in the slaying of his brother, his brother's wife and their unborn child.

The case began last Wednesday, when Milbank authorities responded to the home of Clyde Hanson and his 9-months-pregnant wife, Jessica Hanson, for a wellness check. When they arrived on the scene, deputies found their bodies. A charging document obtained by PEOPLE says that their injuries "were consistent with homicidal violence."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After a brief investigation, authorities arrested 57-year-old Brent Monroe Hanson and charged him with three counts of first-degree murder and three alternative counts of second-degree murder in the case.

According to the charging document, Brent confessed to police, saying that he "snapped" and killed Clyde with a baseball bat on the night of Dec. 12, then slashed Jessica with a machete when she returned home the next morning. Hanson told police that he left the bodies in the couple's upstairs apartment, but led their 3-year-old son to his downstairs apartment.

Police found Clyde's body behind some sheetrock and Jessica's body under a tarp.

During an interview with investigators, Brent allegedly admitted to the murders, and told police that he had "snapped" before the violence erupted.

It wasn't the first time that things had allegedly gotten violent between the Hanson family.

Court documents obtained by local news outlet Keloland.com claim that Jessica told cops that Brent had assaulted her in July.

According to the documents, that incident allegedly began when Brent told Jessica that he gave away her dog while she was receiving treatment at a mental health facility. Court papers obtained by the outlet allege that Brent hit Jessica over the head during the disagreement.

The sudden killings have devastated the couple's family.

"Jessica and Clyde were kind, modest people, and devout Christians," the family writes on a GoFundMe to raise money for the couple's surviving son. "Shocked and utterly distraught do not begin to describe the condition my family is in."

According to The Valley Express, Brent is being held on $5 million cash bond, meaning that he would have to produce the full amount to be released. PEOPLE confirms that he remains in custody.