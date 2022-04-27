S.C. Woman Who Lost Her Arms in Dog Attack Keeps Asking 'Mama to Hold Her Hand': Update

The family of Kyleen Waltman, the mom of three who lost both of her arms after she was viciously attacked by three dogs, has given another update on her condition.

"I know it has been awhile for an update, but Kyleen is very antsy she wants to leave and wants to drink her Dr. Pepper and get out of bed," Waltman's sister, Amy Wynne, wrote on GoFundMe on Monday, adding that she is "awake" and "alert."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She is in good spirits," continued Wynne. "Now at times we don't think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says 'I am,' and Kyleen will say 'OK'.. It's sad to see her like this."

Wynne also wrote that Waltman, 38, will be going in for "surgery for her leg and another graft on her right shoulder" on Wednesday and will update everyone post-operation.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

ABC7 Chicago reported that on March 21, Waltman was attacked on her way home in Honea Path.

Waltman's sister, Shenna Green, told the Associated Press Waltman was still being attacked when a man found her in a ditch. She was immediately airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The owner of the three dogs, two of which were pitbulls, was identified as Justin L. Minor, WYFF reported. Abbeville County Sheriff's Office said the man faces three counts of animals/penalty for the owner of dangerous animal attacks, one count of animals/rabies control chapter violation, and one count of animals/dangerous animals not permitted beyond premises unless restrained.