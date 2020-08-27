Laura Ashley Anderson was shot outside her new home

S.C. Woman and Stepfather Are Killed During Fight Following Traffic Crash

A South Carolina woman is mourning her husband and daughter who were fatally shot during a fight after a car crash.

On Monday evening, Charles Nicholas Wall, 45, was out helping his stepdaughter, Laura Ashley Anderson, 21, get ready to move into her new home when they got into a fender bender. According to WPDE, Wall had just turned into the driveway of Anderson's new home when he was rear-ended.

A fight ensued that led the other driver, 23-year-old Ty Sheem Ha Sheem Walters III, to allegedly open fire, the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Upon arrival at the scene, authorities found "multiple" people suffering from gunshot wounds. County coroner Kenny Johnson later identified Wall and Anderson as the victims, according to the Georgetown Times.

Now, Wall's wife and Anderson's mother, Kimberly Wall, is speaking out.

“I’m having to bury one of my children and my husband. It’s such a freak thing. I don’t know why this would happen. I just don’t understand,” Kimberly Wall told local station NBC12. “It’s just devastating. I don’t know how we’re going to go forward.”

Lynn Lambert, a family friend, told WPDE Wall had gone to Anderson's home to bring her keys over, which she'd forgotten.

"This all happened because they were selling bunk-beds online and somebody came over to purchase them and she didn't have her keys, and Nick came to bring the keys," Lambert said. "I don't understand how a simple fender bender they called it could turn into double-murder and an attempted to murder...Why? I honestly didn't think it was real. Who does this?"

The 21-year-old was described by her mother as free spirited and fun loving. She was looking forward to starting college and following her mother's footsteps to pursue a career in teaching.

Three people, including Walls and Anderson, were shot. The third victim is believed to be in critical condition, according to WPDE.

“My husband Nick loved everybody. He would do anything for anybody,” Kimberly Wall said about her husband. “He was loving and had a heart of gold.”

Walters has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. He remains behind bars in Georgetown County Jail without bail, according to jail records.