South Carolina Woman Allegedly Left Boy, 7, in Hot Car While She Went to the Beach

A South Carolina woman has been arrested after police allege she closed a 7-year-old boy inside a hot car at the beach.

Destiny Leann Brogan, 25, was arrested last Wednesday after a police officer allegedly saw the child in the back of a Honda Civic in a beach access parking lot in Garden City. According to the police report obtained by WSPA-TV, the outside temperature was 75 degrees, and all the windows were closed.

According to the police report, the boy seemed "flushed and frightened." He eventually told the officer that Brogan had gotten angry at him when he threw sand at another boy. Then, according to the police report, Brogan allegedly disciplined the boy and put him in the car.

A witness at the scene called 911, according to WMBF News. He told authorities that he saw Brogan allegedly drag the boy from the beach by his arm. Then, according to the witness, Brogan allegedly spanked the boy on the buttocks before grabbing him by the neck and pushing him into the vehicle.

Brogan then allegedly returned to the beach. She later told authorities that she told the boy he could return to the beach “when he was ready.”

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, temperatures inside a car can soar above 100 degrees within 20 minutes on a sunny, 75-degree day.

The 911 call came in at 1:21 pm. The officer arrived at the scene at 1:32 pm and immediately opened the door. "The victim had been sitting in the subject's vehicle for at least that amount of time, and in the direct sunlight, making the inside of the vehicle noticeably hot,” the officer wrote in the report, noting that he immediately noticed how sweltering the vehicle was when he got the boy out of it.

As the police officer was releasing the boy from the car, Brogan allegedly returned to the car with another child. She was arrested at the scene.

Police have not identified the boy or elaborated on his relationship with Brogan. An ambulance arrived and he was medically checked at the scene. He appeared to be in good health. After he was cleared, he was released to a family member.

Horry County police took Brogan to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. PEOPLE confirms that she was released on $2,500 bond.

She has not yet entered a plea and court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf.