S.C. 1-Year-Old Dies Inside Hot Car, and His Father Is Charged: 'He Was a Precious Sweet Baby'

A South Carolina 1-year-old is dead after he was allegedly left inside a hot car on Friday — and the boy’s father faces charges, according to multiple reports.

King Trammel was found unresponsive by his father, Aaron Tazhol Trammel, 22, inside a car that had its windows closed and engine off, Spartanburg police said, according to WKRN.

Police say the toddler had allegedly been left inside the vehicle for at least an hour while his mother and father were inside their Spartanburg home, according to FOX Carolina.

King was found by his father, allegedly after he realized the toddler was missing. Subsequently, Trammel called 911, The State reports.

Trammel is charged with involuntary manslaughter and unlawful neglect of a child, according to jail records.

Aaron Trammel Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Over the weekend, the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said King died of heat-related issues, according to FOX Carolina.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.

“He was a precious sweet baby and he was very loved,” King’s aunt, Ashley Means, wrote on the page.

Trammel is being held on $40,000 bond, according to jail records. It is unclear whether he has entered a plea or has an attorney.