All told, three women have accused Orangeburg's Bowen Turner, 19, of sexual assault

Victim 'Extremely Disappointed' That South Carolina Man Who Sexually Assaulted Her Is Spared Jail Time

One of the two women sexually assaulted by a South Carolina teen said last week she's disappointed the 19-year-old won't be spending any time behind bars.

Chloe Bess was attending a party in June 2019 when Bowen Gray Turner sexually assaulted her, reports The Times and Democrat.

The paper was in court for Friday's plea hearing, where prosecutors explained Turner pulled Bess behind a truck, removed her pants along with her shirt, panties and bra, and then "forced himself sexually" on her.

On Friday, Turner — who lives in Orangeburg — pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery, PEOPLE confirms through court records. He'd initially been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, those same records show.

Turner was sentenced by Circuit Judge Markley Dennis to probation for a period of five years. If, in those five years, Turner abides by the law, his name won't be added to any sex offender registries.

After the proceedings, Bess told reporters she was "extremely disappointed" by the sentence, according to Fox News.

"I just feel like no matter what we say it falls on deaf ears," Bess said, standing alongside her family, including her pastor father. "It's a very defeating feeling, but I refuse to be defeated."

There were audible gasps from the gallery when Dennis announced his decision.

The attack on Bess happened while Turner was out on bond after being charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with aggravated force stemming from 2018 incident, the Times and Democrat reports.

According to the paper, Turner was accused of sexual assault by Dallas Hayes Stoller, who went to police with her allegations back on Oct. 7, 2018.

Stoller died on Nov. 24, 2021. A cause of death was not made public.

Prosecutors dropped the first-degree criminal sexual conduct with aggravated force against Turner after Stoller's death. A third victim came forward with her own allegations, but for reasons not specified, charges were never filed in that case.

South Carolina's FITSNews notes in its coverage of the proceedings Turner's father, Walt Turner, once worked as an investigator for a prosecutor's office in South Carolina.

Appearing in court Friday, Karl Stoller, Dallas' father, said the sentence marked "a very sad day for victims in our state," the Times and Democrat reports.

Dallas, he said, "made the difficult decision to move forward with the case, all the while knowing because of who her alleged attacker was, she would be a target of personal attacks and insults in the community."

"Today's events are nothing more than a public show with the intent for the defendant to not spend one moment in jail; seemingly fully supported by the (Second Circuit) Solicitor's Office — the one agency who was tasked to be the voice of the victims and to do the very best they could to find justice for them," he continued. "I could fully accept whatever outcome was decided if I felt and fully believed all families were well-represented by the solicitor's office and they truly did the best job they could."

PEOPLE was unable to get Turner on the phone Thursday for comment. Attempts to contact his lawyers were also unsuccessful.