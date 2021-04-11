"It is with much sadness that we announce that late this afternoon our other beloved coworker, Robert Shook, succumbed to his injuries," his employer wrote in a statement on Saturday

Sixth Victim of South Carolina Shooting, Who Initially Survived, Has Died: 'We Are All Heartbroken'

Robert Shook, who was the sole survivor of a mass shooting in South Carolina on Wednesday, has died.

Shook, 38, was identified by family earlier this week as one of two HVAC technicians who were at the home of Dr. Robert Lesslie when former NFL player Phillip Adams shot them in the driveway before entering the house and opening fire on Lesslie and his family.

GSM Services, which employed both air conditioning technicians, announced the news of Shook's death on Saturday evening. The York County Coroner's office also confirmed Shook's death in a statement to PEOPLE.

"It is with much sadness that we announce that late this afternoon our other beloved coworker, Robert Shook, succumbed to his injuries and passed from this earthly world," GSM Services wrote in a statement on social media.

"We are all heart broken," the statement continued. "Please keep his family in your prayers tonight and in the coming days as we all face this together."

After surviving the shooting, Shook was transported to Atrium Medical Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries, according to the coroner.

In addition to Shook, five people were killed in the mass shooting: Lesslie, 70, his wife Barbara Lesslie, 69, two of their eight grandchildren — Adah, 9, and Noah, 5 — and Shook's co-worker 38-year-old James Lewis.

Shook, a husband and father of three, sustained six gunshot wounds, his cousin, Heather Thompson, told USA Today on Friday.

"He still has some critical injuries," she told the newspaper at the time. "We just ask that you continue to pray for him and pray for this family please."

"He is a hard worker. He is the sole provider for this family. He loves his kids. He walks this earth and puts those work boots on every day for those three kids of his and his wife," she added.

Robert Shook Image zoom Robert Shook | Credit: Facebook

During a Thursday news conference, the York County Sheriff's Office played audio of the two 911 calls they received alerting them to the mass shooting.

One of the calls was from Shook's boss, who told the dispatcher that he'd received a call from the wounded technician, pleading for him to call 911.

In a statement released on Thursday, GSM Services wrote that the company is devastated by the tragedy.

"Both men involved in this incident are long-standing, beloved members of our family at GSM," the statement reads. "These men embody the values we strive to achieve at GSM and are family focused, up-beat, and wonderful team members who cared about all the people they encountered."

GSM Services has established a GoFundMe page to help the children of Lewis and Shook, as well as separate pages for both families.

The Lesslie family has also reflected on the "outpouring of heartbreak, shock, grief, and support from our family, friends, and community."

"We are truly in the midst of the unimaginable. The losses we are suffering cannot be uttered at this time," they wrote in a statement released through the York County Sheriff's Office. "While we know there are no answers that will satisfy the question "why,' we are sure of one thing: we do not grieve as those without hope."

"To that end, our hearts are bent toward forgiveness and peace. Toward love and connectedness. Toward celebration and unity. We honor all of those involved in this story with prayers and compassion specifically for the Shook family, the Lewis family, and the Adams family," the statement continued.

Although investigators are not yet commenting on what may have motivated the shootings, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson has cited unspecified evidence the former NFL pro left behind in the 70-year-old physician and author's home that indicated he was the suspect.

At a press conference on Thursday, Tolson said that Adams was living in his parents' home, which is on the same street. Adams, Tolson said, was found early Thursday morning in a bedroom of his parents' house, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.