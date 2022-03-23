S.C. Security Officers Arrested After Allegedly Poisoning Supervisor's Coffee at Resort Where They Worked
Two men working at the Sea Pines Resort on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina were recently arrested and charged after allegedly trying to poison their security supervisor with eye drops.
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Maj. Bob Bromage tells PEOPLE the two suspects identified as Hunter Howard, 30, and Andrew Doty, 47, are accused of placing the eye drops in a coffee machine personally owned by the security supervisor.
After an employee notified management staff about the incident the security supervisor avoided drinking the coffee, adds Bromage.
Bromage confirms both of the suspects were arrested and released Friday on $5,000 personal recognizance bonds, a no-cost bail.
He also confirms the suspects are charged with "tampering with a human drug product or food item." The felony carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
"It is unusual to receive such reports and it is very serious," Bromage tells PEOPLE over the phone.
According to the National Capital Poison Center, swallowing eye drops is dangerous and most contain the harmful ingredient tetrahydrozoline.
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
"Teenagers and adults who drink larger amounts may also experience heart rhythm abnormalities and breathing problems that can be life-threatening," added the center on the ingredient.
RELATED: Two Years Before Allegedly Poisoning Husband, Woman 'Accidentally' Shot Him with Crossbow: Report
In 2020 a South Carolina woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to fatally poisoning her husband with Visine eye drops.
The woman, Lana Sue Clayton, was arrested in August 2018 in York County and charged with murder and unlawful malicious tampering of food in connection to the death of her husband, Stephen Delvalle Clayton.