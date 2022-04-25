Officer Drew Barr, 27, was killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning when a man opened fire from inside a home

S.C. Police Officer Who Volunteered as Firefighter and EMT Is Killed Responding to Domestic Incident

A South Carolina police officer was killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning while responding to a call regarding a domestic disturbance, authorities announced.

Roy Andrew "Drew" Barr, 27, of the Cayce Police Department, was one of three officers who responded to the scene around 3 a.m., according to multiple reports. As the officers made contact with a man in the front yard, someone from inside the home began firing a weapon, fatally striking Barr.

"There was no call for it, there was no reason for it," said Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan in the aftermath of the shooting. "It was inexcusable."

The suspected shooter, identified as 36-year-old Austin Henderson, barricaded himself inside the home after firing the weapon, leading to a seven-hour standoff with local law enforcement agencies, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division stated in a release. He then took his own life.

This morning we honored City of Cayce Police Department Officer Drew Barr with a procession of local law enforcement agencies Credit: Lexington County Sheriff's Department Facebook

During a press conference about the deadly incident, Cowan spoke about his fallen colleague, who had worked with the department since 2016 and become a member of the K-9 unit in 2020 alongside his dog, Molly.

"He loved his job, he loved being a K-9 officer — and he was good at it," Cowan said. "He was good at not only interacting with children and with the community, but also with the officers as peers as well as the citizens of our great city."

Barr also served as a volunteer firefighter and EMT in the community.

In 2017, he survived a gunshot wound after he was shot while chasing a suspect on the job. He was awarded a Medal of Valor and Purple Heart as a result.

