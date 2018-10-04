'Bravest Police Officer' Killed on Job Was Air Force Vet Who Received Honor Months Before Death

The veteran policeman fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in Florence, South Carolina, was a decorated officer and Air Force veteran who had recently received his 30-year service pin.

The Florence Police Department bestowed the honor on Officer Terrence Carraway, 52, of Darlington, within the last few months, CBS News reports.

A man opened fire on officers as they attempted to serve a search warrant Wednesday evening. A two-hour standoff ensued after the man took children hostage, and more gunfire was exchanged.

Seven officers were struck by bullets. Carraway was the only one who died.

WMBF reports that the suspected shooter was also hit by gunfire, but survived and is being treated for his wounds.

He has been identified as 74-year-old Fred Hopkins, according to CBS, as well as ABC and NBC affiliates. Police have thus far refused to discuss the search warrant in detail.

It was not clear if the suspect has been charged.

At a press conference following the shooting, Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler struggled to control his emotions as he described Carraway as “the bravest police officer I have ever known.” Heidler asked the public to pray for the fallen officer’s family.

Carraway was a member of the Air Force, according to a Facebook post from the 315th Airlift Wing in Charleston, South Carolina. One commenter on the Facebook post wrote that he was “an awesome defender and mentor… he will be missed.”

According to his Facebook page, he attended Mayo High School in Rochester, Minnesota, and was a fan of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders.

A bulletproof vehicle was used to get to the wounded officers during the standoff, Heidler told reporters, according to WLTX.

“Officers went there unknowing the firepower the suspect had,” Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone said during the news conference. “Fire was being shot all over. The way this suspect was positioned, his view of fire was several hundred yards. So he had an advantage. The officers couldn’t get to the ones who were down.”

The six wounded officers have not been identified.

“This is simply devastating news from Florence,” Gov. Henry McMaster said in a tweet. “The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real.”