A 4-year-old girl reportedly has a "long road ahead of her" and will require multiple facial surgeries after surviving a pit bull attack

S.C. Mom and Kids Who Survived Vicious Dog Attack Are in 'Best of Spirits' Amid Long Recovery

A South Carolina mom and her two kids who survived a brutal dog attack continue to recover from the injuries inflicted last month by a pit bull.

In April, Bethany Hastings and her two kids, 4-year-old daughter Lainey Bayles and her 2-year-old son Wesley "Bubba" Bayles, were reportedly escorting their elderly neighbor with dementia back to her home on the family golf cart, after they spotted her wandering on their Bonneau, S.C., property, WJCL-TV reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When they arrived at the neighbor's property, the woman's pit bull allegedly lunged into the cart, mauling all three family members.

Lainey suffered the most severe injuries and "will require multiple surgeries and procedures to regain normalcy," according to a GoFundMe campaign organized to help cover the family's medical expenses.

Despite the life-changing incident, an update Monday on the family's fundraiser page — which has raised more than $31,000 since its launch — says everyone has maintained a positive attitude.

"The kids are so very strong and are in the best of spirits despite their life-threatening experience. I wish to have the heart this family does one day," the update reads. "Lainey still has a long road ahead of her. Nerve work, skin grafts, and many, many doctors' appointments."

The Bayles Family: Coleman, Beth, Lainey(4), and Wesley(2) Credit: GoFundMe

After the attack, Lainey vividly remembered the sequence of events in an interview with the media.

"First he got my brother, and then second he got me, and then third he got my mom," Lainey told WJCL at the time.

In the same interview, Hastings said she managed to rip the pit bull off her kids and held the animal down for 15 "terrifying" minutes while they waited for help to arrive.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"I didn't have a choice," the mom of two told the station. "If I had let go, he would have gotten me or them again."

While Hastings and Wesley were released from the hospital that same night, Lainey was admitted for four days.

"[Doctors] hadn't quite seen anything like that before to that extent, with that much damage," Hastings said of her daughter's injuries.

The family says Lainey will have to undergo multiple facial surgeries in the future.