S.C. Mom Is Fatally Shot While Home with 5 Kids, Boyfriend Charged: 'Taken From Us Tragically'

Four children ran from a home and said their father shot their mother, authorities say

By
Published on December 15, 2022 04:04 PM
Christy Rozier
Christy Rozier. Photo: GoFundMe

A South Carolina mom was fatally shot while she was home with her five kids, and her boyfriend has been charged.

According to a Lancaster County Sheriff's Office news release, 41-year-old Hurley Braddy, Jr., faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in connection to the death of a 34-year-old woman.

WCNC-TV and WBTV-TV identified the woman as Christy Rozier, Braddy's girlfriend.

According to the release, deputies responded to a call of a shooting at the couple's Kershaw, S.C., home Sunday.

The 911 caller informed dispatch that four children ran from a home and said their father shot their mother.

Upon deputies' arrival at Braddy and Rozier's home, Braddy was taken into custody without incident.

At the home, deputies discovered an unharmed 1-year-old sitting in a high-chair in the kitchen, while Rozier was found on the floor in a bedroom suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the release reads. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"At this point in the investigation, we can only guess what sparked such a horrific act of violence in the presence of these children that ended in the shooting death of their mother," Sheriff Barry Faile said in a statement.

A GoFundMe launched to offset Rozier's funeral costs reads, in part, "Christy was taken from us tragically… she was a mother to 5 beautiful babies that have to continue on without her."

Authorities said relatives currently have custody of all five children, who range in age from 1 to 16 years old.

Braddy has been denied bond. It was unclear if he entered a plea to the charges or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

