South Carolina Mom Charged with DUI After Twin 6-Year-Old Boys Die in Head-On Crash

A South Carolina mother has been charged in the death of her twin sons after getting into a head-on collision allegedly while driving drunk.

On Sunday night around 10 pm, Jennifer Knox, 38, was driving with her 6-year-old twins Camryn and Dylan Clark north on Walhalla Highway when she allegedly attempted to pass another vehicle that was towing a boat, according to the boys’ family. According to WYFF4, troopers say that while doing so, While doing so, Knox’s BMW hit another car driving south head-on.

Knox’s vehicle overturned once, sliding down the highway on its roof before hitting a culvert and overturning again, News4 reports. Nobody in the car was wearing a seatbelt.

The trio were thrown from the vehicle and the twins died instantly. Knox was airlifted to a local hospital and later charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death, two counts of child restraint violation, and one count of child endangerment and seatbelt violation, according to the station.

The driver of the other car, a Kia, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, Fox Carolina reports.

The boys were living with their mother in South Carolina while their father was in Florida. Before the boys’ deaths, the family planned on moving them back to Florida, according to a GoFundMe page started by the father’s family to help pay for funeral expenses.

“It is truly heartbreaking. Truly Heartbreaking losing a child,” the boys’ aunt Paula Purl wrote on the fundraising page. “Totally devastating losing twins boys at the same time. R.I.P. Little Warriors fly high and know that you are truly loved and missed every second of every day.”

Camryn and Dylan liked to go fishing, play with their older brother and walk to the park, Purl wrote. They once dressed up with their father and brother as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

“They had big hearts and eyes that sparkled and were just so lovable. Their smiles could melt any heart,” Purl wrote.

It is unclear whether Knox has an attorney.