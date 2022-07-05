S.C. Mom Who Allegedly Set House on Fire and Left Daughter, 6, Sleeping Inside Is Charged with Murder
South Carolina officials have filed criminal charges against a 32-year-old woman whose 6-year-old daughter died in a 2020 house fire investigators allege she intentionally set.
According to WTOC, WSPA, and WYFF, Carlene Ratcliffe was arrested Friday on murder and homicide by child abuse charges as well as two counts of first-degree arson.
Police allege Ratcliffe set her Union home on fire at about 5:40 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2020.
She allegedly left her daughter Caeli inside, and then left the area.
By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, the house was fully engulfed, with flames coming out from windows and the front door.
At the time the fire was started, Caeli's grandmother, Barbara Newton, was at the grocery store. She returned to find the home on fire, and suffered severe burns trying to rescue the girl.
Newton was later flown to the Jospeh M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Ga., for treatment.
Two firefighters also sustained burns trying to rescue Caeli, who was sleeping when the fire was set. Officials later determined the little girl died from smoke inhalation.
Police allege Ratcliffe set the fire and left the home without reporting it. Police have not discussed a possible motive.
It was unclear Tuesday if Ratcliffe was still in police custody, or had posted bond for her release.
Efforts to reach her by phone were unsuccessful. Information on her lawyer was unavailable.
Ratcliffe has yet to enter pleas to the charges against her.