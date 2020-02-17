S.C. Mom — Who Was 37 Weeks Pregnant and Recently Had Baby Shower — Is Killed Along with Man

Image zoom Sabrina Lowery Facebook

Police are searching for clues about a tragic shooting that left a 21-year-old married South Carolina mother of two, her unborn son and a 33-year-old man dead of gunshot wounds last Thursday night.

At 9:20 p.m., deputies rushed to a home on Byron Circle in Belton, where they found Tamell Nash, 33, dead of a gunshot wound, Sgt. JT Foster, a spokesman for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department, tells PEOPLE.

Sabrina Lowery, 21, who was 37 weeks pregnant, was shot in the stomach. She was rushed to a local hospital where she and her unborn baby died during surgery, Fox Carolina reports.

“It’s my understanding that the child would have been a viable life if it were to have been birthed without this traumatic injury,” Foster said, WHNS reports.

Lowery leaves behind a husband and two children, according to her online obituary.

Information on Nash was not immediately available.

Lowery just had a baby shower the week before for her unborn son, WHNS reports.

It is unclear if or how Lowery and Nash knew each other.

“The male did not live at that address,” said Foster, WHNS reports. “The male was not a resident there. The female was.”

As of Thursday night, the deaths were ruled as homicides.

“We are not calling it anything other than a ‘death investigation’ at this time,” Foster tells PEOPLE.

In the meantime, Lowery’s family is mourning her loss.

“Sabrina enjoyed playing Bingo, but her greatest joy in life were her children,” her obituary reads. “She was blessed to be a stay-at-home mother, as her kids meant everything to her.”

“This is tragic about this mother and the baby,” neighbor Joyce Rains told WSAV3. “I just don’t understand what happened, and it’s scary to hit this close to home.”

Police are still investigating.