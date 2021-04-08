Dr. Robert and Barbara Lesslie had four children and eight grandchildren

Doctor, Wife, and 2 Young Grandchildren Among 5 Killed in Mass Shooting in S.C. Home

Five people — including two children and their grandparents — were fatally shot in a mass shooting that took place Wednesday evening inside a home in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

At about 4:45 p.m., 911 dispatchers started receiving multiple calls about a shooting. Soon thereafter, deputies from the York County Sheriff's Office pulled up to the property of Dr. Robert and Barbara Lesslie.

Inside, they found the renowned 70-year-old physician and author dead.

The doctor's wife of 40 years, Barbara, was also discovered fatally shot. She was 69, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

As deputies searched the residence, they located three more bodies, including those of two of the murdered couple's eight grandchildren: 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie.

Also killed in the mass shooting was James Lewis, who was 38. The Gastonia man is not related to the other victims, according to police. Instead, he was doing unspecified work at the home at the time of the shooting.

Police have not identified the suspected killer, but have said the suspect lived on the same street in Rock Hill.

Dr. Lesslie had been practicing medicine in the Rock Hill area since 1981, according to the website of the Riverview Medical Center, which he founded.

He and his wife had four children, and were animal lovers who owned dogs, miniature horses, goats, donkeys, and chicken.

The site further notes that Lesslie, an avid golfer and bagpiper, also wrote articles and editorials for local newspapers and magazines, and was a noted author whose books offered "hope and wisdom for his readers' overall health and well being based on his years of experience in the field of medicine."