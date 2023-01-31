S.C. Man Fatally Shoots Wife, Stepdaughter Before Turning Gun on Himself with Child Present in Home

A woman and her daughter were fatally shot by the woman's husband, who later turned the gun on himself, in what authorities in South Carolina called a "domestic-related" shooting.

William Peter Busick, 55, killed his wife, 48-year-old Chastity Lynne Busick, and his step-daughter 23-year-old Jasmine Alyse Bailey, in front of a child in a Red Bank home around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 29, according to press releases from the Lexington County Sheriff's Office and Lexington County Coroner's Office.

Busick then shot himself, and was taken to a local hospital, where he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, officials added.

A minor was home at the time of the incident but was "unharmed," authorities said in the release. The relationship between the victims and the child was not specified.

The incident is still being investigated and there is no ongoing threat to the public, according to the sheriff's office.

"This family has a tough road ahead," Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release. "We're still talking to family and neighbors in an effort to gather all the information."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.