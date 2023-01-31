S.C. Man Fatally Shoots Wife, Stepdaughter Before Turning Gun on Himself with Child Present in Home

Chastity Lynne Busick, 48, and her daughter, Jasmine Alyse Bailey, 23, were pronounced dead at the scene

By Nicole Acosta
Published on January 31, 2023 03:40 PM
Chastity Busick, Jasmine Bailey
Chastity Lynne Busick Jasmine Alyse Bailey. Photo: Facebook (2)

A woman and her daughter were fatally shot by the woman's husband, who later turned the gun on himself, in what authorities in South Carolina called a "domestic-related" shooting.

William Peter Busick, 55, killed his wife, 48-year-old Chastity Lynne Busick, and his step-daughter 23-year-old Jasmine Alyse Bailey, in front of a child in a Red Bank home around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 29, according to press releases from the Lexington County Sheriff's Office and Lexington County Coroner's Office.

Busick then shot himself, and was taken to a local hospital, where he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, officials added.

A minor was home at the time of the incident but was "unharmed," authorities said in the release. The relationship between the victims and the child was not specified.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The incident is still being investigated and there is no ongoing threat to the public, according to the sheriff's office.

"This family has a tough road ahead," Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release. "We're still talking to family and neighbors in an effort to gather all the information."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Temara King, NJ Teacher Shot Dead by husband Lucas Cooper
N.J. Teacher Allegedly Shot, Killed by Husband Who Was Arrested in Pa. After Daughter Called 911
Marinus Iwuchukwu killed in murder suicide
Beloved Penn. College Professor Stabbed to Death by Wife, Who Then Shoots Herself in Murder-Suicide
Genny L. Fitzpatrick, 30, Peyton L. Tyler, 9, and Kourtney K. Tyler, 1.
'Joyful' Girl, 9, Along with Mom and Sister, 1, Die in Fire Police Say Was Set Intentionally
Britney Watson and Kevin Watson
Missing Tenn. Mom Is Presumed Dead, as Police Search for Possibly Suicidal Ex, Who Is Murder Suspect
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
Fla. Man Fatally Shoots Wife, Wounds 5-Year-Old Daughter Before Turning Gun on Himself
Tarae Washington, killed by estranged husband William Fitzgerald
Man Allegedly Handcuffed, Stabbed Wife to Death After She Filed for Divorce
Ta-Sheng Ly
Man Fatally Shot Ex-Girlfriend's Sister After Convincing Her to Pull Over on Road, Then Killed Himself
Athalia Crayton
Authorities Identify N.C. Family of 5 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide 
Christy Rozier
S.C. Mom Is Fatally Shot While Home with 5 Kids, Boyfriend Charged: 'Taken from Us Tragically'
Lindsey Whitman and Ricardo Quinones
Texas Man Allegedly Broke into Estranged Wife's Home Wearing a Ski Mask, Killed Her While Daughter Escaped
Federal Heights Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall
Man Who Killed Wife in Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall Murder-Suicide Had Protection Order Filed Against Him
Shawnda Wood
Beloved Md. Mom of 3 Is Fatally Shot, and Husband Who Requested Welfare Check at Home Is Suspect
Muchemi Family
Man Kills Wife, 2 Daughters in Murder-Suicide as Victim's Sister Says 'Nothing Seemed Off' in Family 
Judge Diane Albert. Village of Los Ranchos Municipal Court
New Mexico Judge Is Fatally Shot by Husband, Who Also Killed Dogs, Cat Before Turning Gun on Himself
Shavell Jordan Jones, A Florida man fatally shot his girlfriend and three of her family members — including a 4-year-old girl — after an argument early Friday morning, police said. Shavell Jordan Jones, 23, also shot another family member who survived the carnage and fled to the home of a neighbor who called police, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office
Florida Man Allegedly Kills Girlfriend and 3 of Her Relatives, Including 4-Year-Old Niece
Eleni Kassa
Missing Tenn. Mom Found Dead in Girlfriend's Trunk After Crash, Shootout in Detroit Suburb