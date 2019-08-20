South Carolina Man, 90, Arrested After Allegedly Shooting His 83-Year-Old Wife to Death  

Image zoom Edwin Nelson

A 90-year-old South Carolina man has been arrested after allegedly shooting his 83-year-old wife to death inside their Ridgeville home.

At around 5:20 a.m., police arrived to the couple’s home, just off Highway 61, after Edwin Nelson allegedly confessed to the shooting during a disturbing 911 call just minutes before, WCSC-TV and Count On News 2 reported.

Inside the home, authorities found Edwin lying beside the victim — Sarah M. Nelson.

The elderly woman suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers, WCSC-TV reported.

News of Sarah’s death has sent shockwaves throughout their close-knit community, with many neighbors admitting they are struggling to believe Edwin could be capable of the heinous crime.

“Everyone knew the two in the area as normal. He would have never done this,” Bunny Igoe told WCSC-TV.

Igoe and her husband were longtime friends and neighbors of the Nelsons.

“Knowing how he loved her, they were always walking hand-in-hand,” Igoe told the news station.

Igoe went on to speculate that Edwin’s medicine may have caused him to kill his wife. “I think the medication that they changed him to or something that had altered his mind in order for him to come to this,” Igoe stated to WCSC-TV.

Edwin was arrested without incident and charged with murder, according to WCSC-TV.

He is currently being held at the Knight Detention Center without bond, according to The State.

An attorney for Edwin could not immediately be found.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Sarah’s death remains under investigation.