4-Year-Old S.C. Girl Killed in Alleged Hit and Run — and Driver and Child's Grandmother Are Charged

Two people are facing criminal charges connected to their alleged roles in the hit-and-run death of a 4-year-old South Carolina girl — and one of them is her grandmother.

Authorities say Emily Grace Hall was being pushed in a stroller Friday night in Florence when a vehicle struck her before allegedly speeding off.

Emily’s grandmother, Priscilla Marie Clendenin, 55, was pushing the stroller at the time of the fatal incident, according to online court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Clendenin has been charged with one count of unlawful neglect of a child because she was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the fatal crash, a statement from the South Carolina Highway Patrol indicates.

Clendenin has been released pending trial. PEOPLE was unable to reach her or her attorney for comment. She has not entered a plea to the charge against her.

On Monday, police caught up with the alleged driver, Eric Snowden, 39.

The Florence man was detained on a charge of leaving the scene of a crime involving death and released on $5,000 bond. He has not pleaded to the charge, and it was unclear if he had a lawyer Thursday.

Snowden could not be reached by phone for comment.

It is unclear how detectives identified him as the alleged driver of the car that hit Emily’s stroller.

Results of an autopsy performed Monday on the girl’s body have not been released yet.

WMBF spoke to Clendenin as well as Emily’s grieving mother, who came to the grandmother’s defense.

“My little girl, she was my little mini-me and she was just so happy, so full of energy, so full of life,” Emily’s mother, Danielle Lawson, told the station.

“My mom would never ever intentionally harm any of her grandchildren and I know my mom did not mean for this to happen,” she added.

Clendenin also refuted the allegations, saying she was not drunk Friday and had not been drinking.

“I would never ever put my grandchildren in harm’s way to get hurt, ever. I would rather it be me a million times over than it to be her,” Clendenin said. “I don’t know where he come from, but he was going so very fast, never stopped, didn’t care.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help pay for Emily’s funeral.